Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be in The Boys season 4!

The success of The Boys, beloved production of Amazon Prime Video, around the world, is no wonder, with creator Eric Kripke being one of the most coveted names in the film industry today.

Not only the head writer of The Boys, Kripke was also responsible for the first 5 seasons of Supernatural. Returning to its origins, another actor from the cast of its supernatural series is confirmed in its new production.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Cast in The Boys

Born in Seattle, Washington (USA) and currently 56 years old, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is known for his work on The Walking Dead, Grey’s Anatomy and Supernatural.

Playing John Winchester, the father of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) in Supernatural, the star will return to work with Eric Kripke again in the 4th season of The Boys, as confirmed by TV Line on today’s date, August 25th. His role and occupation in the series remains undisclosed, but it is known that he will be in a recurring role in the production.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is the third Supernatural actor to join the cast of The Boys, with Jim Beaver playing Secretary of Defense Robert A. Singer in season one, and Jensen Ackles joining the cast in season three as Soldier Boy.

JDM’s initial participation in the series was canceled due to the actor’s schedule

Speaking to EW earlier this year, Jensen Ackles, who recently joined the cast of the series, revealed that the actor had previously been cast. However, the participation of Dean Morgan did not work due to conflicts in the schedule of the star, who at the time was filming the 11th season of The Walking Dead.

“I don’t know exactly what was scheduled for him, but I do know that there were some preliminary conversations of how, when and why that didn’t work with Jeff’s schedule. He’s a busy man, and everyone wants him to be on their shows.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is currently filming his The Walking Dead spinoff series titled ‘Isle of The Dead’ in which he stars alongside Lauren Cohan (Whiskey Cavalier). The recordings take place in New York City (USA), as you can check here.

The Boys Cast Welcomes Actor to Twitter

The announcement of the casting of Jeffrey Dean Morgan for the fourth season of The Boys no doubt left not only fans of Supernatural, but also those of Eric Kripke’s new production. The actors and crew did not fail to celebrate this beautiful addition to the group, as you can check out the enthusiasm on their social media below.

The fourth season of The Boys is already in production, but it still doesn’t have a premiere date.