Johnny Walker wins in the 1st round and sets Brazil’s perfect night

Johnny Walker ended his bad phase in the UFC and crowned a perfect night for the representatives of Brazil in the 279th edition of the event. After being defeated in his last two fights, the Brazilian submitted Ion cutlaba in the first round of the fight held today (10), in Las Vegas (USA).

The athlete got scared at the beginning of the fight, but he didn’t despair and won an important triumph to rule out any possibility of being cut by the company. With Walker’s result, Brazil scored three positive results in the event, as Jailton ‘Malhadinho’ and Norma Dumont had already won their fights.

At 30, Johnny Walker is still looking to establish himself in the UFC. In the company since 2018, the Brazilian fought nine fights, won five and lost four. Currently, the athlete is 13th in the organization’s light heavyweight (93 kg) ranking, but with the victory, he can move up positions in the leaderboard.

His main triumphs were over Ion Cutelaba, Khalil Rountree Jr., Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann.

The fight

Johnny Walker started the fight with a kick and ended up getting knocked down by Cutelaba. On the ground, the Brazilian got under his opponent and received powerful blows. However, he recovered from the scare and managed to land a nice takedown on the Moldavian opponent.

Then, the Brazilian quickly grabbed the opponent’s back and tried the submission, which almost didn’t happen. However, the athlete did not waste a second chance. Comfortable in the grapple fight, Johnny insisted on the position and submitted Cutelaba with a rear naked choke in the first round.

