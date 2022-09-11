Julia Roberts and George Clooney Repeated Kiss Scene 80 Times For Their Latest Movie

Directed by Ol Parker, Ingresso para Paraíso premiered today in Brazilian cinemas with Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s new film, Ticket to Heaven is a fun romantic comedy where a divorced couple must join forces to try to stop their daughter’s marriage. In the film, a specific scene had to be shot 80 times, according to the actors’ explanation to the New York Times.

The scene in question is the kiss between the divorced couple that “provoked” a response from Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney. “I said to my wife, ‘It was 80 takes.’ She was like, ‘What the hell?’”commented the actor during the interview.

10 Comedy Movies of 2022: Julia Roberts, Emily’s Paris Heartthrob and New Legally Blonde are expected

The reaction appeared to be “justifiable” after so many attempts. “It took 79 takes of us laughing and then one take of us kissing.”commented Roberts. “Well, we had to get it right.”, joked Clooney. It is not yet known why the scene took so long and despite the comments, the actors have been friends for a long time and have already starred together in other films such as 11 Men and A Secret and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

Ticket to Paradise premieres today, September 8 in Brazilian cinemas and features Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas Bravo, Billie Lourd and Maxime Bouttier in the cast. In addition, the actors also have a long and renowned career, as Roberts has Pretty Woman, A Place Called Notting Hill, and Extraordinary. And Clooney with Gravity, All For Power, and Drink from Hell.

In the romantic comedy, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), a young woman fresh from the University of Chicago, accompanies her best friend Wren Butler (Billie Lourd) on her graduation trip to Bali. She abruptly falls in love with a local Balinese, and impulsively decides to marry. The young woman’s unexpected decision makes her parents, a divorced couple David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts), decide to travel in a hurry to the island, to try to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did – when she got married. got married 25 years ago. Between sabotage and not-so-successful plans, the ex-couple will do everything to stop their daughter’s hasty marriage, and this effort may end up bringing the two together again, being an opportunity to rethink, starting with their daughter’s marriage, their own relationship. relationship.