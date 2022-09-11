Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and more stars at the 41st anniversary of Beyoncé’s nightclub: photos

Image credit: BACKGRID

Beyonce proved that he knows how to throw a party when he did just that to celebrate his 41st birthday, which was on the 4th of September, Saturday night. The singer was joined by a plethora of big stars at the disco-themed party, which took place at a private mansion in Bel Air, CA, and they dressed up in all sorts of fun costumes and outfits that sparkled like a mirror ball. Kim Kardashian, Megan Foxand Adeleit was just a few of the many familiar faces that showed up to have fun and from the epic photos it looked like everyone had a good time!

Kim wore a bright dark red long-sleeved jumpsuit with black stripes. She had matching boots and she had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle. She also wore sunglasses and flattering makeup that matched her outfit perfectly.

Megan, who attended the party with her fiance Kelly machine gun, rocked a beige, white and black printed fur jacket and white knee-high socks. She had her hair down and accessorized with dangling earrings. MZG wore her own white fur-style coat, bright blue pants and white-framed sunglasses.

Adele wore a long-sleeved black outfit with a low neckline in the front and her hair was loose and curled. She added earrings and necklaces and sported long fingernails. Her boyfriend rich paul joined her and wore a black jacket, pants and sunglasses.

Hot articles now

Other celebrities who impressed in their outfits included Khloé Kardashian, who wore a sheer silver long-sleeved top and matching miniskirt and matching boots. her ex Tristan Thompson was seen walking in and wore a black and yellow patterned button-up top and shiny black pants and boots. Beyonce’s Husband, Jay-Zalso made an appearance in front of the cameras while wearing a brown silk blazer over a black top and matching brown silk pants. Bella Hadid appeared in a black bikini top and pants, and the former Beyoncé son of fate group member Kelly Rowland shone in a silver cropped top with fringes and matching skirt.

Click on the gallery above to see more looks from the memorable party!