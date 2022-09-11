Law may affect Brazilians who work at HOME OFFICE; understand what has changed!

A new law recently passed by the National Congress will bring significant changes to those who work from home. The aim of the new rules is to bring more security to employees and employers, but could it also harm those who chose to work from home?

New rules for the home office

During the COVID-19 pandemic, due to social distancing, many companies have adopted remote work and working from home as solutions to get through the crisis. However, even with the normalization of the public health situation, teleworking has only been growing more and more.

For this reason, Congress recently enacted a law that aims to regularize this type of service through new rules, in order to guarantee rights for all spheres. Among the changes, the management of working hours was mentioned, which can be carried out through attendance and time control, except in cases where the worker is paid by the amount of deliveries.

With the change, it will be possible for companies to hire employees under this regime based on the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT). The measure, in this case, will ensure that outsiders who work for companies in Brazil follow the labor laws here, which will especially benefit technology companies, which lead this work regime, that is, employees who work with a certain amount of production.

Interns and apprentices can also be affected

That said, some people have priority in the home office regime, such as those with children under 4 years old or people with disabilities (PwD). According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the second definition of the law is that there is no possibility of salary reduction simply because an employee has joined telework.

In addition to these measures, it is still the obligation of employers to guarantee the rest of employees following labor laws, even if they are interns or apprentices. Therefore, the law arrived as a means of regularization, not to harm the groups that work with this modality.

