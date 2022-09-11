Learn how to recover deleted audio on WhatsApp

To be able to recover the deleted audio, there are two different ways to perform the operation, from the device itself.

Who has never accidentally deleted an audio in the WhatsApp messaging app by accident? Although it seems impossible to recover, know that it is possible to find the voice message, and thus recover its content. Interested? Below, discover two different ways to recover the audio off.

How to recover deleted audio on WhatsApp?

To be able to recover the deleted audio, there are two different ways to perform the operation, from the device itself. In short, the simplest and fastest is through the conversation in which the audio was sent. Meanwhile, the second, the most laborious, is through a search in the mobile file manager.

So, check below, the two options available to recover the deleted audio.

1. If you deleted the audio but not the WhatsApp conversation

Open the conversation in which the audio was off. Then, download the voice message again. To avoid searching for the message in chat and save time, in WhatsApp settings, tap on “Manage Storage”.

Through it, you can find all the conversations you’ve had. Choose the contact to which you switched the muted audio, and enter the media to see all messages sent, including the audio. Also, sort the order to the most recent and look for the audio off.

2.If you have deleted WhatsApp audio and conversation

In short, the device has a storage folder with all the media files sent or transferred by the device, separated by applications. So, find the folder of Whatsapp and search for the conversation. However, it is worth mentioning that the work will be greater:

Access the File Manager, in the mobile settings; Once this is done, look for the WhatsApp folder; After that, find the WhatsApp Audio folder; After that, check all the audios sent, received or forwarded.

Finally, the user will have to click on all the audios to find out which one he is looking for. This is said, because there is no way to identify which conversation it is from, even if you change the order of the files.

