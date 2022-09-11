learn now how to download RG Digital on Android or iPhone

RG Digital was created to serve citizens who prefer virtual versions of documents. It is a practical way to always have personal data at hand to use at any time. If you still don’t have the much talked about RG Digital, learn how to download it on your cell phone, be it Android or iPhone. It’s very simple.

First of all, you need to confirm that it is already available in your state. To do this, just search for the app in your cell phone store. Then download the latest version of it and follow the phases of registration.

Digital ID on Android and iPhone

It is necessary to validate all documents requested during the initial phases and only then have the document available on the cell phone. Each state is responsible for issuing the document. As it is not a national standard, some of them have not yet adopted the digital version of the RG.

In this way, some may even decide whether or not to release the digital version of the document, based on local reality and need. If you have doubts whether or not the state where you live offers the service, see the list below to find out where the RG Digital is accessible at this moment:

Alagoas;

Federal District;

Goiás;

For;

Paraíba;

Rio de Janeiro;

Sao Paulo.

In all these states, the app is available on Google Play or the Apple Store. After downloading it from your device’s store, just configure the document in the digital version. For this, know that you will need to have your physical ID handy, as it is necessary scan the original document.

The next step is facial recognition to ensure that it was actually requested and downloaded by you.

It is worth remembering that the issuance of the RG began in March of this year. Despite this, identification institutes across the country have a deadline to adapt and complete the implementation of the system.