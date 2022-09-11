Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriends up to 25 years old; know all about the controversy | TV & Famous

the queue of Leonardo DiCaprio walked. According to People magazine, the 47-year-old actor broke up with the model and actress. Camila Morrone , 25, after more than four years together. Also model Maria Beregova, 22, would be the pivot of the separation.

But what drew attention in this whole story was not the separation or age difference between those involved, but the recurrence that DiCaprio doesn’t usually date women who reach the age of 26.

According to speculation, this controversial phenomenon involving the ages of DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriends would have started in 2000, when the Oscar winner started a romance with the supermodel. Gisele Bundchen. Since then, he has repeated himself seven more times.

He doubts? So see the list of the last eight girlfriends of DiCaprio who did not reach the age of 26 with the actor:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen stayed together until 2005 and ended everything when the Brazilian was just 24 years old and he was 30.

Soon after, the “Wolf of Wall Street” star began dating model Bar Rafaeli. The two broke up in 2011, when he was 36 and she was 25.

After this long relationship, DiCaprio spent just five months of 2011 with actress Blake Lively, until they both decided to end it all. At the time, he was still 36, while Blake was 24.

Leaving an actress for another top model, Leo DiCaprio was involved with Erin Heatherton for a few months, but ended up breaking up with the model in 2012. At the end of the relationship, the actor was 37 years old, while Erin was only 23.

Between 2013 and 2014, the protagonist of “The Revenant” dated model Toni Garrn. The relationship didn’t last more than a year and ended when he was 40 and she was 22.

In 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio dated model Kelly Rohrbach for just a few months. The two decided to break up when the actor was 41 years old and Kelly was 25.

Still in 2016, Leo DiCaprio had a relationship with yet another model, the Danish Nina Agdal, but it all ended the following year, with the actor at 42 and Nina at 25, the ‘limit age’, according to internet theory.

We have arrived at the present moment. Leonardo DiCaprio maintained a relationship with Camila Morrone from 2017 until this year, ending everything with the actress just weeks after she turned 25.

But does the list end there? At 47, DiCaprio was clicked next to the model Maria Beregova by the Daily Mail. She is only 22 years old and has been named as the pivot of the breakup with Camila.

Will he celebrate Maria's 26th birthday with her?