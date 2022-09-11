Leonardo DiCaprio: remember 12 relationships of the actor that prove the theory of the web

Gisele Bundchen (2000 – 2005)

Before Bar Refaeli, Leonardo DiCaprio had another long relationship with our countrywoman Gisele Bündchen. He and the Brazilian model dated between 2000 and 2005, when Leo was 25 years old and Gisele, 20. The breakup happened when she was already 25. Years later, in a conversation with Porter magazine, Gisele went into details about the relationship and the which led to the end of the relationship: “I was doing my self-knowledge quests, while he remained the same”, he said.

Eva Herzigova (1998)

Still in 1998, Leonardo had his name linked to another model, this time Eva Herzigova, of Czech origin. The two met at the premiere of “The Man in the Iron Mask” and would have been together for a few months. At the time, she was a year older than the actor, at 25.

Kristen Zang (1996 – 1997)

Before filming “Titanic”, Leo had a little over a year relationship with American model Kristen Zang. The two were 20 years old and even went together to the event of “Romeo + Juliet”, a film that also starred the actor.

Naomi Campbell (1995)

One of the most well-known models in the world, Naomi Campbell also had a brief affair with DiCaprio. According to international media, the two were together for a few months. Naomi is one of the few women the actor dated who was older than him. During their courtship, the model was 25 and Leonardo, 20.

Bridget Hall (1994)

Leonardo DiCaprio was not yet known when he had a relationship with model Bridget Hall in 1994. She was 20 years old and the actor, who would later be awarded an Oscar, was only 17. It was one of the first cases of the artist that drew media attention. .