Lisca cites individual mistakes in Santos’ defeat and admits changing game system | saints

Coach Lisca, from Santos, cited individual errors by the team’s players when analyzing the 2-1 defeat to Ceará, this Saturday, in Fortaleza, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Santos conceded both goals in the first half, the first in a mistake in the defensive system, which allowed Guilherme Castilho to enter the area, the second in a pass from Eduardo Bauermann that landed at the foot of Zé Roberto, facing João Paulo.

– We had individual failures, we missed the first goal, we didn’t swing the line and we left a lot of space. In the second goal, the ball was ours, we had two options and we missed. We got in the way and got the ball back a lot to the goalkeeper. The game was controlled and we suffered in this tactical issue – said Lisca after the match.

He, however, said he also has responsibility:

– Failures are individual, but the responsibility lies with the coach. The coach is the one who starts, the coach is the one who starts the players. I have to take over along with the players who failed.

It was Santos’ third game without a win, the second in a row with defeat – they had already lost at home to Goiás in the previous round.

In Ceará, Lisca admitted that he can make changes to the game system:

– After two defeats there is always an evaluation to be made. Let’s sit down and watch. We have to change the attitude first. At the beginning of the game it was very bad. It is a moment of reassessment, of rethinking the way of playing. Find a way to have defensive solidity and be more aggressive, to be able to annoy the opposing goalkeeper more. Finishing hurts little.

The result at Castelão kept Santos in 10th position, with 34 points. The team cannot be overtaken in this round.

Next Sunday, Santos will face Palmeiras at Allianz Parque.

