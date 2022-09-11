Lisca has a lower performance than Bustos in the same games and sees pressure grow at Santos | saints

Lisca’s use at Santos is lower than that of Fabían Bustos in the same universe of games in the Brazilian Championship. In the first seven matches of the shift, the former coach won 52.3% of the points. With the current coach, he dropped to 38% in the return – just the full advantage of his predecessor.

Bustos got off to a good start in the national competition. With four games as home and three as a visitor, the Argentine added 11 points. There were three wins, two draws and two defeats. In this sequence, Peixe even led the Brasileirão.

Lisca, on the other hand, had the opposite scenario, with more games as a visitor. They won two wins, had two draws and suffered three defeats. Before the start of the 26th round, Santos occupied the ninth place in the return of the Brazilian Championship.

1 of 2 Lisca during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Lisca during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

The 2-1 defeat to Ceará on Saturday made Peixe’s fans again criticize the work developed by Lisca. However, internally there is no movement for the dismissal of the coach.

Lisca has the support of President Andres Rueda. During the Brasil Futebol Expo, an event held by the CBF last week, the Santos representative said that he already deals with the planning for 2023 with the coach.

– We do a double. The coach with me. I moved, I left my office in Vila, it’s in CT. I spend all my days there, and it’s already started (planning). The year 2023 is in full swing – commented Rueda.

Already the commander of Peixe has tried to relieve the pressure coming from the crowd. At the same event, Lisca said she sees criticism as a natural movement.

– It is the natural movement of the fans of a big team, which has been a little injured in recent years for having played much more at the bottom than at the top of the table after that Libertadores that Santos played in the final. It is also a job of rebuilding the club, of seeking credibility that President Rueda is doing. Often the general public, the fans do not understand this side. We professionals see this and also work with that side.

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

Lisca will have one more week to prepare Santos for the next commitment. The team faces Palmeiras, next Sunday, at 18:30, at Allianz Parque, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

“Lisca’s work worsens several points of the cast”, evaluates Isabel | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!