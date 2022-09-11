List of nominees shows ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The White Lotus’ leading the charge

The public just found out who the nominees are for the 2022 Emmy Awards. The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed this Tuesday (12) the nominees for the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards in a live broadcast, which featured the presentation of JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero. The awards for the main categories take place on September 12, a Monday. The “Creative Arts” awards, which honor the technical categories, will be announced to the general public on the 3rd and 4th of the same month.

The HBO drama series “Succession” was the nomination champion having received no less than 25. It is followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus”, both with 20 nominations. Following up are “Only Murders in the Building”, with 17; and “Round 6”, which received 14 nominations. The Korean series is already the highest-numbered foreign-language work to date.

Check out the full list of nominees

best talk show

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Competition Programs

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Bravo Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles – “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – “Barry”

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh – “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live”

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“hacks”

“The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Direction in a Comedy Series

Hiro Murai – “Atlanta” (New Jazz Episode)

Bill Hader – “Barry” (Episode 710N)

Lucia Aniello – “Hacks” (There Will Be Blood Episode)

Mary Lou Belli – “The Ms. Pat Show” (Baby Daddy Groundhog Day Episode)

Cherien Dabis – “Only Murders In The Building” (The Boy From 6B Episode)

Jamie Babbit – “Only Murders In The Building” (True Crime Episode)

MJ Delaney – “Ted Lasso” (Episode No Weddings And A Funeral)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (Pilot Episode)

Duffy Boudreau – “Barry” (Episode 710N)

Alec Berg and Bill Hader – “Barry” (Starting Now Episode)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky – “Hacks” (Episode The One, The Only)

Steve Martin and John Hoffman – “Only Murders In The Building” (True Crime Episode)

Jane Becker – “Ted Lasso” (Episode No Weddings And A Funeral)

Sarah Naftalis – “What We Do In The Shadows” (The Casino Episode)

Stefani Robinson – “What We Do In The Shadows” (The Wellness Center Episode)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Melanine Lynskey

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae – “Roud 6”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scoot – “Rupture”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette – “Rupture”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon – “Round 6”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Park Hae-soo – “Round 6”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

John Turturro – “Rupture”

Christopher Walken – “Rupture”

Oh Yeong-su – “Round 6”

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Break”

“Round 6”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Best Direction in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (A Hard Way To Go Episode)

Ben Stiller – “Rupture” (Episode The We We Are)

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6” (Episode Red Light, Green Light)

Mark Mylod – “Succession” (Episode All The Bells Say)

Cathy Yan – “Succession” (The Disruption Episode)

Lorene Scafaria – “Succession” (Too Much Birthday Episode)

Karyn Kusama – “Yellowjackets” (Pilot Episode)

Best Writing in a Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz – “Better Call Saul” (Plan And Execution Episode)

Chris Mundy – “Ozark” (Episode A Hard Way To Go)

Dan Erickson – “Rupture” (Episode The We We Are)

Hwang Dong-hyuk – “Round 6” (One Lucky Day Episode)

Jesse Armstrong – “Succession” (Episode All The Bells Say)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets” (Episode F Sharp)

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson – “Yellowjackets” (Pilot Episode)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Toni Collette – “The Staircase”

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”

Lily James – “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley – “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Colin Firth – “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield – “In the Name of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac – “Scenes from a Wedding”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel – “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy”

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Connie Britton – “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario – “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell – “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney – “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham – “Dopesick”

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus”

Seth Rogen – “Pam & Tommy”

Will Poulter – “Dopesick”

Peter Sarsgaard – “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg – “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn – “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy – “The White Lotus”

Best Miniseries or Anthology

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Best Direction in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Danny Strong – “Dopesick” (The People vs. Purdue Pharma Episode)

Michael Showalter – “The Dropout” (Green Juice Episode)

Francesca Gregorini – “The Dropout” (Iron Sisters Episode)

John Wells – “Maid” (Sky Blue Episode)

Hiro Murai – “Station Eleven” (Wheel Of Fire Episode)

Mike White – “The White Lotus”

Best Screenplay in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Danny Strong – “Dopesick” (The People vs. Purdue Pharma Episode)

Elizabeth Meriwether – “The Dropout” (Episode I’m In A Hurry)

Sarah Burgess – “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (Man Handled Episode)

Molly Smith Metzler – “Maid” (Snaps Episode)

Patrick Somerville – “Station Eleven” (Unbroken Circle)

Mike White – “The White Lotus”

best animation

“Arcane” (Episode When These Walls Come Tumbling Down)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Episode Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner)

“Rick And Morty” (Episode Mort Dinner Rick Andre)

“The Simpsons” (Pixelated And Afraid Episode)

“What If…?” (Episode What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands?)

Best TV Movie

“Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”