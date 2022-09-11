Love and Thunder has Zeus helping the God of Thunder ~ Marvel Universe 616

Marvel Studios has released a new deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder that featured Russell Crowe’s Zeus interacting with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s heroes. It’s certainly a sequel to the other reported scene we posted here of Zeus visiting the sick Jane Foster and would certainly have changed the scene that stayed in the movie, when Hemsworth’s Thor threw Zeus’ thunderbolt straight into his chest and wounded him before he escaped with Jane, Valkyrie and Korg from the city of Omnipotence.

In this scene, Zeus actually comes to Earth and gives Thor significant insight into his iconic weapon, the Thunderbolt. He showed Thor how the “Thunderbolt can be anything” and how the wielder only needs to harness the power, which “comes from the heart”:

“I want to teach you something, something I haven’t even taught my kids… and I have a lot of kids. Thunderbolt can be anything. Thunderbolt is just electricity, you can have it anytime you call. Power is everywhere, you just have to harness it, or you aim… power comes from the heart.”

The scene ends with Jane Foster reverting to the Mighty Thor and leaving with the God of Thunder for the center of the Universe where Eternity, Gorr and the kidnapped Asgardian children would be. It is unknown, therefore, how much would have changed from the final battle with the Butcher of the Gods if the story had gone like this…

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns for director Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

