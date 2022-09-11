Margot Robbie still has a ‘huge crisis of faith’ before every movie audition despite being one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood

Despite her decorated acting career, Australian actress Margot Robbie still has a “huge crisis of faith” before almost every audition she takes. While Robbie is sometimes fearful of her acting ability, her husband has helped ease some of her nerves with his vast experience of being behind the camera.

Margot Robbie and her husband launched a production company together

Hollywood star Margot Robbie met her husband on a movie set in 2013. According to People, Robbie was playing a supporting role in the WWII movie. Suite Française. By chance, British film producer Tom Ackerley was also working on the film as an assistant director. The duo soon struck up a friendship that would go beyond the set.

After a few years of dating, the beautiful couple tied the knot in December 2016 in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. While the ceremony made things official, the couple were already in partnership long before they shared their vows.

In 2014, Robbie and Ackerley launched their production company LuckyChap Entertainment with their friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. His production company has produced several films and television series, including Dollface, Birds of Prey and I, Tonya.

Ackerley helped Robbie find calm amidst the hustle and bustle of Hollywood

Having starred in numerous television series and movies, Robbie is no stranger to being in the spotlight. However, that doesn’t stop the nerves from pounding before every audition. Robbie told The Sun,

“The auditions terrify me. I get nervous doing the first readings, even though I know I already got the part. I still find it stressful. I find them really scary.”

Robbie went on to say, “I haven’t just had one specific incident or moment in my life where I was like, ‘This is it, I’m breaking up – I’ve had a lot.’ Fortunately, Robbie’s partnership with Ackerley has helped calm some of his nervous energy over the last few years.

Upon entering a new set, Robbie shares how her conversations with her husband often go as she starts to question whether she has what it takes. She says that Ackerly tells her, “OK, you know you say that every time.” To which Robbie usually responds, “’It’s different this time. This time I really can’t do it!”

Robbie goes on to say, “And then day one was over, and I was like, ‘I think I can do this. And he’s like, ‘OK, cool.’ Overall, Robbie appreciates the support he receives from Ackerly, saying, “He’s a very patient man.”

Robbie has amassed a fortune over the course of his career

Before coming to Hollywood and finding a partnership with Ackerly, Robbie’s acting career began on the set of the Australian soap opera. Neighbors. Robbie played the character Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011.

Furthermore, Robbie made a cameo appearance in 2022 for the show’s final season. Having been on the air from March 1985 to July 2022, Neighbors remains Australia’s longest-running drama series. Robbie’s breakout role in Hollywood came with the wolf of Wall Street in 2013, when he starred with Leonardo DiCaprio.

In 2015, she starred opposite Will Smith in the comedy-drama Focus. In the following years, Robbie starred as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe films. Suicide squad (2016), Birds of prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021). For her superior work, Robbie was twice nominated for an Oscar.

In 2018, Robbie was nominated in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in me, Tonya. In 2020, Robbie was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Kayla Pospisil in bombshell. While Robbie has yet to secure an Oscar win, the day is certainly at hand for this talented actor.

As Robbie waits for her Oscar win, she can rest easy knowing that her career has earned her such a significant monetary sum. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the 32-year-old Australian actress has amassed an estimated net worth of $26 million since starting her acting career.

Despite being one of the highest paid actors in the world, Robbie isn’t going to want to hang up his hat anytime soon. The actor still has a lot more to give the industry, whether in front of the camera or behind it.

