Marvel at D23: Check out all the MCU announcements and news – Movie News

The Marvel Studios panel during D23, held this Saturday afternoon (10), brought a lot of news for fans about the movies and series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Secret Invasion, Loki, Echo, Ironheart, The Marvels and Captain America: New World Order.

Check out all the announcements and news from Marvel Studios during their panel at D23:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Opening the Marvel Studios panel at D23, director Ryan Coogler brought exclusive footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opens in Brazilian theaters on November 10, 2022.

These scenes from the Black Panther sequel show Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) blaming the United Nations for trying to steal vibranium from Wakanda following the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), in addition to the focus on the Dora Milaje and the preparation for the conflict against Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Atlantis.

Iron heart

Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will be introduced in Black Panther 2 before starring in her own series, Iron heart. At D23, the first scenes of the production were shown, including the protagonist building pieces of her armor, in addition to facing the villain Capuz (Anthony Ramos).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania received a never-before-seen scene at D23, which sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his family being pulled into the Quantum Realm, where they will need to face a terrifying new villain: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), in addition to the brief appearance of MODOK.

It has been confirmed that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be directly linked to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, kicking off the story and threat of Kang the Conqueror, who will be the main villain of the next Avengers film in Phase 6 of the Cinematic Universe. Marvel.

werewolf by night

The Werewolf by Night Halloween Special starring Gael Garcia Bernal in the role of Marvel’s Werewolf was confirmed at D23, set to premiere October 7 on Disney+. To increase curiosity, the first trailer for the special, directed by composer Michael Giacchino, was released.

Secret Invasion

Starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, the Secret Invasion series received its first trailer at D23, which shows the threat of the Skrull invasion, which infiltrate Earth using their shapeshifting powers. All in an atmosphere of espionage and conspiracy. At the panel, Cheadle took the opportunity to reveal on the panel that the Armor Wars series will begin filming in 2023.

Loki and Fantastic Four

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, brought the cast of the series Loki and showed a trailer for season two at D23, which shows the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) facing the consequences of the death of the One Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a variant of the villainous Kang the Conqueror.

Feige took the opportunity to officially announce Matt Shakman, the director of WandaVision, in charge of the Fantastic Four reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans expected the announcement of the cast of the new version of the team at D23, but it did not happen and we will have to wait a little longer.

echo

echo is a series starring Alaqua Cox in the role of Maya Lopez / Echo, a character who was introduced in Hawkeye in the MCU. At D23, her first scenes that delve into the character’s Native American heritage and show her in several action scenes were shown, in addition to confirming the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as the Kingpin. Remembering that we will still have Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

Daredevil: Born Again

Vincent D’Onofrio was on stage at D23 for Echo, and was joined by Charlie Cox to share footage of Matthew Murdock/Daredevil’s appearance in She-Hulk. It was announced that the Daredevil series begins shooting in 2023, with D’Onofrio and Cox, in addition to a new logo released.

Captain America: New World Order

Captain America: New World Order It will be the character’s fourth film, with Anthony Mackie as Captain America after taking on the mantle in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. At D23, it was confirmed who will accompany the protagonist: Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley and Tim Blake Nelson returning as Samuel Sterns from The Incredible Hulk, aka The Leader.

thunderbolts

thunderboltsa film that brings together antagonists from the MCU, premieres on July 26, 2024. At D23, Kevin Feige officially announced the team: Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, David Harbor as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier.

the marvels

Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris closed the Marvel Studios panel at D23 with exclusive footage from The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel. They show Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) interacting in space, in addition to the reunion of the three heroines and the return of Goose.