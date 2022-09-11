Maximum Temperature (9/11) will display Earthquake

Globo will show at the Maximum Temperature this Sunday (11) the film Earthquake – The San Andreas Fault. Released in 2015, the feature film stars Alexandra Daddario; Paul Giamatti; Ioan Gruffudd; Carla Gugino; Dwayne Johnson and Art Parkinson;. The production will air at around 12:30 pm, Brasília time, after Esporte Espetacular.

The film tells the story of Ray Gaines who is a helicopter pilot for the Los Angeles Fire Department in the midst of a divorce from his wife Emma, ​​and planning to take his daughter Blake back to school in Seattle. Meanwhile, seismologist Dr. Caltech Lawrence Hayes and his colleague Dr. Kim Park are at Hoover Dam doing research for a new earthquake prediction model when a nearby and previously unknown fault ruptures. This triggers a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that collapses the dam and kills Park after he rescues a girl and throws her to Hayes as he collapses to the ground. When Ray is called to work because of this, Daniel Riddick agrees to drive Blake back to school after their meeting in San Francisco.

Hayes discovers that the entire San Andreas fault is changing and will soon cause a series of large earthquakes, potentially destroying cities along the fault. Ray soon rescues Emma as a massive earthquake hits Los Angeles. In San Francisco, Daniel takes Blake to her office where she meets Ben, an engineer from England looking for a job, and his younger brother, Ollie. Suddenly an earthquake starts,

Daniel and Blake leave the venue, but they get stuck in their car in the garage after a series of earthquakes, with Blake getting his legs stuck in the event. Daniel leaves the car and abandons Blake. Soon after, she is found by Ben and Ollie, who help her escape. They then find a working phone in Chinatown and Blake calls Ray and Emma, ​​who fly to San Francisco to save her.