Megan Fox is tired of Machine Gun’s immaturity

Megan Fox and her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly

Reproduction / Instagram



Did the pranks go too far? Looks like Megan Fox is on the fence with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly attitude. According to information from the Mirror, the 36-year-old actress would be tired of the 32-year-old singer’s childish and immature ways. She has been keeping away from social media in recent days because she wants to live a more peaceful life.

Still in the publication made by the site, a source close to the artist said that she is wanting to take a few days for herself, a little longer from her beloved. See, relationship crisis?

Megan wanted a break from Colson [Machine Gun Kelly] and its drama. She only went to one or two of his first tour dates, and that kind of left him at rock bottom and resulted in a lot of tense FaceTime calls while he was on the road.

Jeez! But it doesn’t stop there, because it seems that the red alerts started longer ago. To refresh his memory, the singer even broke a glass over his head during a concert and followed the performance in blood, and it seems that this quest for attention has been irritating Megan.

As much as Megan loves him, she finds his quest for attention, as well as his ego, hard to accept at times. At the end of the day, Megan wants a quieter, less chaotic life and she’s made it clear to Colson that he needs to treat her much better than a rock groupie, the source said.

Fans were already starting to speculate about a possible end of the couple’s relationship due to the lack of interactivity of the two on social networks.

It is worth remembering that Megan and Machine Gun Kelly met on the set of Midnight on Switchgrass and started dating in 2020.