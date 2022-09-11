Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur get new trailer and 2023 premiere date ~ Marvel Universe 616

A little outside of the Marvel Studios panels and more connected to the animation part at D23, we had a new trailer and more details of Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur from Marvel. As with all Marvel projects so far, we have their title characters here based on characters from the comics and this is the case for 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette, who is ready to steal their hearts.

Lunella, an ambitious young genius, lives with her family, who own one of the last skating rinks on New York’s Lower East Side. She starts working with a dangerous time vortex, and everything gets a little out of hand. She ends up bringing a T-Rex (Devil Dinosaur) to New York. It’s probably time for them to band together, and Lunella and the Demon Dinosaur help protect the community.

This adorable, bright and fun series has an extremely talented cast to bring the necessary life to this project. First up, we have actress and singer Diamond White as the voice of our main character Lunella/Moon Girl alongside Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur. Furthermore, some other notable names in this cast include Alfre Woodward as Mimi and creator Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder. Also credited as part of the cast are Stranger Things star Maya Hawke and Cobie Smulders, the MCU’s Maria Hill. The series will premiere on February 10 on Disney Channel in 2023. Gravedigger



