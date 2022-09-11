MOTELX. On a day full of terror, ‘Silent Night’ was the winner

Horror fans gathered again this Friday (9), at the Cinema São Jorgein what was another day of the 16th edition of the MOTELX.

horror in japanese

As has happened on a recurring basis, the rooms filled up, always with well-disposed audiences ready for anything. This was very noticeable right from the exhibition of Lesson In Murdera thriller – or so it is classified everywhere – Japanese, performed by Kazuya Shiraishi, a filmmaker who has been making his way through the world of cinema. In this project, Masaya Kakei, a student lost in life, begins to receive letters from a popular serial-killer in those parts, who has been tried for eight murders but says he has not carried out one of them. the role of masaya is to investigate the situation.

Despite the film being filled with tension and shocking imagery, were it not for the serial-killer, abe of his name, a horrible human being, the story never ends to never truly be enjoyed. masaya is shown as a brilliant detective, capable of making the characters of Raymond Chandler jealous, but the viewer never expects this to be really possible. After all, his character is shown to be lacking in intelligence on several occasions.

Nonetheless, when the movie is good, it is really good. The interrogation scenes, which take place between abe and masaya at various points in the film they are breathtaking, although they suffer from being too long. The ending is another one of the big problems because, despite being really shocking and unexpected, it’s never explained. Not that this is necessarily bad, but it ends up leaving the viewer a little clueless, in a bad way.

Werewolves and social struggles

Shortly thereafter, it was time to Wolfkin be shown to the audience Manuel de Oliveira Room. In what is a film that needs to be seen with as little information as possible, the story revolves around Elaine, a mother who begins to notice strange behavior in her child, Martin, who later bites a schoolmate. This is the first film from Luxembourg to be shown on Official Selection of MOTELX.

Although the film does not invent the wheel itself, it ends up quite entertaining all those who are watching it. The story itself, with touches of Dracula and The Exorcistis not as shocking as other stories shown during this MOTELX but it turns out to be quite different from all of them, which is a big plus.

the movie, which mixes different genresit won’t stay in the mind of those who saw it for a long time, but does not disappoint.

Pre-apocalyptic worlds and family dinners

Debuting in the distant year of 2021, silent night has now arrived in Portugal by the hand of the MOTELX. Catching an Audience Warmed by the Short Film Red Cemeterya project of Francisco Lacerda that left everyone laughing, silent night turned out to be a hit with viewers.

With a luxury cast commanding by Keira Knightley and Matthew Goodeand performed by Camille Griffinin what was another “female horror shoot MOTELX“ in the words of João Souto, silent night it’s a black comedy about a family dinner where all its elements will die. This is not a spoiler, just the synopsis.

imagine yourself melancholy by Lars Von Trier but funny. Perhaps this is the best description of this film that, despite being full of dark scenes, made people laugh very easily, whether through the faces of its excellent actors or the raw dialogues debited in a very adult way by the children of the plot.

The ending itself turns out to be exactly what is promised throughout the 90 minutes of the film, and this can please some and disappoint others. However, it was a winning bet on the part of the MOTELX and a fun experience for everyone in attendance.

O MOTELX, Lisbon International Horror Film Festivaltakes place until the next day 12 at Cinema São Jorge, in Lisbon.