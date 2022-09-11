movies to watch on sunday afternoon and enjoy with the family

Let’s agree that Sunday is that day without a middle ground, right? Either you love it because it’s synonymous with another day off, or you hate it because it reminds you that another week is about to begin!

If you are one of those people who identify more with the last case, UOL Play has the solution for you to redefine your weekend. How about taking a little time and getting to know movies to watch on Sunday afternoon?

If you got tired or that laziness decided to take care of you, there’s no better remedy than a good movie to rest your body and relax your mind! Is that your program for the next weekend?

So we’ll help you choose the titles that best match a Sunday afternoon!

Just take a peek at the selection we prepared especially for you!

Prepare the popcorn and check out 10 movies to watch on Sunday afternoon

If you’ve already decided that next Sunday is the day to throw yourself on the couch and enjoy a whole afternoon to travel in the best stories, you’re in the right place!

To put the mood up there, let’s put aside those more dramatic productions, which can make your Sunday even more dragged.

The order here is: does it have humor, charismatic characters and scenes that guarantee a good laugh? So there’s room in our selection of movies to watch on Sunday afternoon!

1. Eat, Pray and Love

The novel starring the amazing Julia Roberts is a great option for those who enjoy stories of transformation. In the 2010 production, Liz Gilbert is a journalist who has apparently already achieved everything she wanted: a house, a marriage and a successful career.

After a painful divorce, she feels lost and tries to find a new life outside her comfort zone to achieve her personal balance. From there, you will be Liz’s companion on charming trips through Italy, India and Indonesia.

Play and understand that it’s never too late to start over!

2. End of Game Operation

How about watching a production that combines drama, action and comedy? Released in 2010, the movie Operation Endgame tells the story of a heavily guarded headquarters of The Factory, the espionage elite that is not recognized by the US government.

It is exactly there, in the underground of the city of Los Angeles, that several secret archives are located. The place, which is completely hidden from civilization, is the workplace of lethal agents. Until one day, one of the agents kills the team leader, causing the building’s self-destruct mechanism to automatically trigger.

Now, they must race against time to get out the escape route. But since things are not as simple as they seem, they will have to kill each other to fulfill this mission! Let’s play to find out who will survive?

3. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

When you talk about Jumanji, you already hit that childhood nostalgia, isn’t it? The 90s classic won a sequel in 2017, bringing lots of comedy and adventure with stars Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black and of course it couldn’t be left out of our selection of movies to watch on Sunday afternoon. .

In the story, four curious teenagers find a video game. After choosing their avatars for the challenge, an unexpected event causes them to be transported into a tropical forest, a fictional world where they will face many adventures!

4. Liar’s Wife

To make sure you and your family have a good laugh, of course, the American comedy star couldn’t be left out of our list. In the movie Wife, Adam Sandler is joined by Jennifer Aniston to win the heart of young Palmer, played by actress Brooklyn Decker.

Willing to marry the beautiful Palmer, plastic surgeon Danny pretends to live a “more interesting” life, going so far as to say he is married and the father of two children. To support this farce, her friend Katherine is going to give this bachelor a little help!

5. My Best Friend’s Wedding

Can’t you dispense with a 90s romantic comedy? So Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney are waiting for you in this Afternoon Session classic. In the 1997 film, Julianne and Michael agreed that if they were both single at 28, they would get married.

The long-awaited date approaches and Julianne receives a call from her friend Michael inviting her to be godmother at his wedding. From there, the young woman finds herself in love and will get into some trouble to try to stop this marriage!

6. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Is it a family-friendly option you’re looking to watch on Sunday afternoons? So it’s worth playing this adventure that unfolds from the moment three friends find an old puppet, apparently harmless.

It doesn’t take long for them to realize that the toy is about Slappy, an evil doll who wants to start an apocalypse during Halloween. The 2018 production features actor and comedian Jack Black in the cast, that is, it is guaranteed to have a lot of laughs!

7. It’s Raining Burger

Are you thinking about gathering the kids in the living room? So the good choice for Sunday afternoon is a great success of the animations. The children’s comedy It’s Raining Hamburger tells the story of Flint Lockwood, a young scientist from Boca Grande, a small island in the Atlantic.

One day, he discovers a way to turn water into food, but for that, he will need a lot of electricity to put his invention into practice. When trying to use the energy of the local generator, he completely loses control of the invention and it goes towards the sky.

You can already understand the confusion this is going to cause, right?

8. The Bug Will Catch!

Still in the universe of animations that conquer short and tall, in the classic O Bicho Vai Pegar! a domesticated bear manages to save a deer from a hunter’s clutches. After this episode, he returns to the wild and begins to face the challenges of a still unknown world.

Let’s relax and relive your childhood with this great movie success?

9. Julie & Julia

You know that rainy Sunday and with that chill? We separate a story that will marry very well with this climate, is the movie Julie & Julia, starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams.

The production makes an interesting parallel between two different eras. While Julia Child is a cooking show host in 1948 Paris, Julie Powell is a curious young woman who, in the early 2000s, decides to cook the more than 500 recipes from Julia’s book.

Do you want to know more about this relationship that spanned the century? So don’t forget to play!

10. As If It Was The First Time

There’s more Adam Sandler in our selection, after all, it’s impossible to leave out this classic that won the hearts of spectators around the world.

And if you’ve already seen this production starring Sandler and Drew Barrymore, it’s well worth seeing again as if it were the first time!

Play the fun!

