Nate Diaz leaves Ferguson with grotesque cut on his shin and deformed face at UFC 279

Main-event was provoked by Nate Diaz, who at various times played with his rival and left him bleeding
It wasn’t supposed to be the main event, but it ended up being and certainly didn’t disappoint the UFC 279 in Las Vegas this Saturday.
In the end, victory Nate Diaz by submission in the fourth round against Tony Ferguson in a fight that only existed thanks to Khamzat Chimaev, who was originally going to make the main event against Diaz, not having hit the scales.
During the fight, Diaz even turned his back on the Octagon, taunting Ferguson. He also turned sideways for an hour and started to walk without looking at his rival and even teased him after the submission.
This was Nate Diaz’s last fight under contract with the UFC. The American veteran, one of the great stars of MMA, should not renew his contract.
Already Ferguson, who was punished and left with a grotesque cut on his shin and a bleeding eyelost his fifth fight in a row in the UFC and is going through the worst phase of his career.
See the full UFC 279 card
MAIN CARD
Nate Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson by submission in the 4th round
Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kevin Holland by submission in the 1st round
Daniel Rodriguez defeated Li Jingliang via split decision
Irene Aldana defeated Macy Chiasson by 3rd round knockout
Johnny Walker defeated Ion Cutelaba by submission in the 1st round
PRELIMINARY CARD
Julian Erosa defeated Hakeem Dawodu by unanimous decision
Jailton Almeida defeated Anton Turkalj by submission in the 1st round
Denis Tiuliulin defeated Jamie Pickett via 2nd round knockout
Chris Barnett defeated Jake Collier by KO
Norma Dumont defeated Danyelle Wolf by unanimous decision
Heili Alateng defeated Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision
Elise Reed defeated Melissa Martinez by unanimous decision
Yohan Lainesse defeated Darian Weeks via unanimous decision