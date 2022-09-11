Nathan, still “a little heavy”, gives Santos business card | saints

Santos player until the end of 2026, the right-back Nathan gave his visiting card to the Peixe fan last Sunday and, despite the 2-1 defeat to Ceará, is a name that enters the radar of coach Lisca to dispute the title of title in the next rounds.

Nathan’s debut took place in the match against Goiás, in Vila Belmiro, but on that occasion the side was on the field for only 14 minutes. At Castelão, shirt 16 played throughout the second half and proved to be a player with passing and attacking characteristics.

– He entered with courage, despite a defensive error in a ball with Mendoza that almost left their third goal. He entered with initiative, he entered trying, he didn’t manage to get very deep, but he made some interesting constructions – explained Lisca.

1 of 2 Nathan in action for Santos against Ceará — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Nathan in action for Santos against Ceará — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

After the defeat to Ceará, the commander of Peixe explained that he will study a change in the tactical scheme and also in some pieces of the team. Lisca is fond of Madson’s football, a starter on the right side, especially because his aerial play is a differential for the team.

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

Until the classic against Palmeiras, next Sunday, the Santos squad has a full week of training at CT Rei Pelé. The possibility of Nathan being selected as a starter is not ruled out.

“It’s a way of evaluating that and seeing if he’s ready to start. He’s a little out of shape, still a little heavy, but he’s working and trying hard to get into the best conditions throughout the championship.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!