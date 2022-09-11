New book by Liane Moriarty arrives in Brazil in 2022

Women as strong protagonists, plots loaded with mystery and surprising twists that leave anyone with their jaws dropped at the end of reading. The perfect description of the works of Liane Moriarty, the Australian author beloved by Brazilian readers.

Famous for the hit “Little big lies”, which became a series on HBO in 2017, Liane has been writing for over 10 years and has published nine novels. To date, the author has sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

Liane published her first book in 2004. “Three Wishes”, which has not yet been released in Brazil, was written while the author was finishing her master’s degree. Three other titles came after the debut, but none was as successful as the writer’s fifth book.

“My Husband’s Secret”, released in 2013 in the United States, reached number one on the New York Times bestseller list in just two weeks and established Liane as an internationally renowned author.

In the book, the protagonist receives a letter from her husband, which must be opened only when he dies. The text reveals a deep secret, which can destroy the lives of the couple and others. Cecilia can’t wait and opens the letter with her companion still alive.

Despite the catchy synopsis and having won some awards, the writer’s biggest hit came only the following year. “Little Big Lies” debuted straight at the top of the bestseller rankings, making Liane the first Australian author to do so.

The work takes place in a small town, where everyone knows each other. We accompany three women, each facing a particular challenge. Until an incident changes their lives in profound ways.

Realizing the potential of the work, actress Reese Witherspoon chose it for her book club and soon bought the adaptation rights. Among readers, the success was absolute: the title has almost 900 thousand reviews on Good Reads, with a score of 4.30 (out of 5).

Of Liane’s nine works, five have already been translated into Portuguese and released in Brazil.

The last one, “Nine Strangers”, tells the story of nine people who come together in a remote spa. They have no idea of ​​the challenge they will face in the midst of so many luxuries, meditations and detox juices.

Her new title “Apples never fall”, still without translation into Portuguese, arrives in Brazil in 2022, according to Editora Intríseca, responsible for Liane’s national publications.

Books with outstanding writing

As I mentioned at the beginning of the text, some recurring characteristics in the books explain the author’s success. Liane knows how to work with family relationships in a way that is so close to reality that it is difficult not to identify with the plots.

When I read “Little Big Lies”, even when I came across characters who took reprehensible attitudes, I ended up empathizing with practically everyone. This is Liane’s power: to make the reader see himself or his acquaintances in books.

Among the topics most addressed by the author are family fights, domestic violence, marital problems, self-discoveries and bullying. They are easy to read stories, with simple writing, but at the same time striking and captivating.

Liane makes room for fearless female protagonists, however a little problematic. In the narratives, she shows that no one is perfect all the time.

Female dilemmas permeate all stories: motherhood, professional life, vanity and relationships.

Of course, suspense and drama are also essential elements of Liane’s work. Every book has a secret that holds the reader in until the end. Among the narratives are murders, disappearances and even memory loss.

successful adaptations

The first adaptation of a novel by Liane won over the public and the critics. “Big Little Lies”, released by HBO, featured Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley in the starring roles.

The miniseries (which eventually won a second season, which is not inspired by the book) won eight Emmys, including best limited series and acting awards. The work also stood out at the Golden Globes, winning four statuettes.

With the success, other books by Liane entered the radar of film production companies.

The rights to “My Husband’s Secret” were purchased by CBS Films, to be made into a film with Blake Lively playing the lead.

“What Alice Forgot” is also expected to win a feature film, starring Jennifer Aniston. Netflix has acquired the rights to “Three Wishes”, however it has not yet announced the cast and whether it will be a series or a movie.

The latest adaptation released was from the book “Nine Unknowns”, which became a series on Amazon and arrived in Brazil in 2021. The protagonist is Nicole Kidman.

