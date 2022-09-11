New Walking Dead series undergoes major change

The Walking Dead has a few series in development, including the one about Rick Grimes and Michonne and the one revolving around Maggie and Negan. The latter underwent a change.

According to EW, the title of Isle of the Dead, a series about Negan and Maggie, has been changed. Now, the show will be called The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Continues after advertising

Apparently, Isle of the Dead was just the working title, which explains the change. It’s also understandable that The Walking Dead was added to the name in order to capture fans of the original series.

In addition, franchise veteran Eli Jorné, who has also worked on Wilfred and Heels as a producer, will serve as showrunner for the new series.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Maggie and Negan, are executive producers of Dead City.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is coming

The Walking Dead: Dead City is expected to arrive on AMC and AMC+ in 2023. Information about its release in Brazil has not yet been revealed, but if it’s going to follow in The Walking Dead’s footsteps, it should be through Star+ streaming.

Scott Gimple, director of content for TWD Universe, is in charge of overseeing the project, while showrunner will be Eli Jorné, who also signs on as executive producer alongside lead stars Cohan and Morgan.

Speaking to the press, Gimple says: “Eli has created a chaotic, beautiful and dirty madhouse for the dead for Negan, Maggie and fans of the show who are eager to discover an invisible and insane world of the TWD universe. Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators, and now we bring that collaboration to a new level with a series that will push these characters to their limits with the world – and each other. We are all excited to take you on an epic, all-new and different The Walking Dead for the ages.”

In the meantime, click here and subscribe to Star+ to see the final season of The Walking Dead.