Newark Airport will no longer be considered New York Airport; this can affect Brazilians

A rule change will make Greater New York’s second largest airport “separate” from the others, and that could affect passengers.





Newark Airport is second only in traffic to John F. Kennedy, which is actually in the city and state of New York, while Newark is in New Jersey, a neighboring state across the Hudson River.

Ironically, Newark is even closer to Manhattan and the main attractions of New York, but it has a slightly more outdated structure, not being connected to the famous New York subway and having fewer international airlines, thus being less preferred by passengers.

But the airport is best known for being the main center of operations for United Airlines on the east coast, concentrating hundreds of the company’s flights, being a Continental Airlines heritage and serving many Brazilians who live in the USA, mainly in Boston, when they a quick connection through Newark (which, in turn, has daily direct flights to São Paulo).





However, exactly these Brazilians may be the most harmed, as the search for the best price will get a little more complicated. IATA, the International Air Transport Association has decided that, “for more consistent pricing across all booking systems” Newark Airport will no longer be considered part of New York.

In practice, now, the Newark “EWR” code will not be included in searches where the passenger places New York as the destination or origin with the code “NYC”, which previously included, in addition to Newark, JFK and LaGuardia airports.

To search for flights to “EWR” you will need to do another separate search. Lufthansa, for example, which operates for both JFK and EWR and also owns airline booking and management software, said the measure will take effect from 3 October.

In addition, the German company informed that, even though they are in the same metropolitan region, the “JFK” and “EWR” airports are considered as different destination (or origin), and the passenger who wishes to disembark at one and board at the other in the same reservation, will be subject to the same rules for changing the point of departure or destination, as someone who wants to arrive through New York and leave through Washington, for example.

It is not yet clear how ticket search engines such as Google Flights will take this new rule into account, as they can perform separate searches and present the result together.



