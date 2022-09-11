Olivia Wilde denies a fight with Florence Pugh behind the scenes of the film – Entertainment

Olivia Wilde spoke for the first time about rumors that she had a fight with the protagonist of Do not worry, dear, Florence Pugh. In a press conference on Monday (5), the director of the film denied any disagreement.

According to the website TMZ, in 2020, the actress would have been upset with the way the filming of the feature was conducted. In August, the director claimed that she fired Shia Labeouf to create a “safe and trustworthy environment” for Florence.





However, the actor claimed to Variety that he was the one who didn’t want to be part of the production. The protagonist did not participate in the press conference because she was filming dune 2and Wilde sought to silence widespread speculation about a backstage brawl.

“Florence is a force to be reckoned with, and we’re so grateful that she’s able to pull this off tonight, despite it being in production in Dune… I can’t tell you how honored I am to have her as my lead,” said Wilde, who also has a major role in the film.

“She looks amazing in the movie, and all the endless gossip in the tabloids and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I think it’s well enough nourished,” Olivia added.