Olivia Wilde denies rumors that she ended her engagement to be with Harry Styles

the film director Do not worry, dear, Olivia Wilde, was outraged by rumors that she would have ended the relationship with the actor Jason Sudeikis to be with Harry Styles.

Wilde, 38, ended her engagement to Jason at the end of the year 2020. They have been together since 2011 and they have two children. The filmmaker and the singer, who makes up the cast of the long, took on a romance earlier this year.

The director gave an interview to the American website Vanity Fair and detailed that she and Jason had not been getting along for a long time:

“The complete bullshit that I traded Jason for Harry is totally inaccurate. Our relationship ended long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that comes to an end, ours didn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road and we officially ended our relationship at the start of the pandemic.”

“According to Olivia, she and her ex-fiancé were living in the same house taking care of their children, but they decided not to live together anymore:

“Once it became clear that living together was no longer beneficial for the kids, it became the most responsible thing to do, because we could be better parents by being like friends who live in different houses,” he explained.

Several international press reports published that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were having an affair when the director was still engaged to Sudeikis. That would be one of the reasons for her disagreement with cast member Florence Pugh.

Olivia Wilde talks about her relationship with Florence Pugh

Due to friction behind the scenes of Do not worry, dearand that are not few, Pugh has avoided meetings with the entire cast, as at the Venice Film Festival, last Monday (5).

She would have justified not participating in the film’s press conference because she already had another appointment on her agenda. Olivia Wilde spoke in an interview with Vanity about her relationship with the actress.

"I hired her to act. She fulfilled all the expectations I had of her. That's all that matters to me," she declared. "No amount of internet bullying can make me question my belief in a film collectively made by so many brilliant people. We've worked really hard and been through a lot together to be harmed by something that really has nothing to do with filmmaking," she concluded.

