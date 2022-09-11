On the way to the Oscars? Taylor Swift Discusses ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at Toronto Film Festival

After checking the feasibility of ‘All Too Well: The Short Film‘ to be considered when Oscars 2023in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category Taylor Swift seems quite committed to publicizing the production.

The project, starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sinkserves as a visual part for the 10-minute version of the song ‘All Too Well’ from the album ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’is being taken and discussed at film festivals that are traditionally part of the Oscar.

On the 9th, Taylor attended the Toronto International Film Festival to comment on her work as director, screenwriter and producer of the short. The conversation mediated by the president of the event, Cameron Baileyfocused on her creative process considering the music from a visual angle, where she commented that it is “a natural extension of your writing”.

Swift also mentioned that her vision as a director and screenwriter was directly influenced by women in the modern industry, such as Nora Ephron in ‘Harry and Sally – Made for Each Other’, Lena Dunham in ‘Girls’the Oscar nominee, Greta Gerwigin ‘Lady Bird’ (2017) and ‘Lovely Women’ (2019), and Chloe ZhaoOscar winner for ‘Nomadland’ (2020).

In addition, when referring to the narrative that is seen between the main characters of ‘All Too Well’the singer said she was inspired by films from the 70s:

“In my mind, there was this period of time in the ’70s where we started watching those romance movies where two characters are so beautifully and intimately involved until they start to unravel right in front of you and you can’t believe it; as ‘Our Love of Yesterday’ [1973]’Love Story – A Love Story’ [1970], ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ [1979]… So these are the ones that come to my mind, because I love those movies… [amo esse tipo de filme] that hits those emotional touches like these movies and punches me in the gut.”

The Netflix long ‘Marriage Story’with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in the role of a couple in crisis, was also quite important in the journey of building a ‘All Too Well’as well as ‘The Souvenir: Part I and Part II’from the director Joanna Hogg: “I actually filmed the short around the time I watched ‘The Souvenir: Part II’ and the fact that it’s about this young woman, who goes through extreme heartbreak and despair until she does something… That’s exactly what I want. see in a movie”.

Adam Driver in the long-running Marriage Story

In addition to the visual element, Taylor commented that the song ‘All Too Well‘, originally released in 2012 on the first version of the album ‘Red’talks about a very personal topic and so there wasn’t even any chance to think of any visual promotion for the track at the time.

“The song was so difficult because it was about something that, at the time, was very current to me. I had a lot of trouble singing it […] I had to really force myself to focus on other things to get past her on tour. So, there was nothing in the world that would have a visual element to this song at that time. It took me 10 years, in retrospect, to know what I would do to tell a visual version of this story.’

During the conversation surrounded by fans and the public, Taylor confirmed the long-held theory that the scarf mentioned by her in the song is a metaphor. In the lyrics, she sings ‘But something there made me feel at home, somehow / And I left my scarf there, at your sister’s / And you still have it in your drawer, even now.’

Fan theory is that the scarf, which also appears in the film, is a metaphor for Taylor Swift losing her virginity to Jake Gyllenhaal at that time. However, she stated that she would say just that on the matter, without confirming or denying anything.

Released in November 2021, the 14-minute short had its premiere on AMC Lincoln Squarein a session with fans of the singer, presumably to meet the Academy’s requirement for eligibility for one of its categories, which requires the production to be released in a cinema of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami or atlanta with one showing a day for a week.

Promotion/Poster of ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift also took the short to Tribeca Festivalwhere he stressed that ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ it’s not a music video, but a short, because the approach designed for it is totally different.

According to the portal Voxfestival appearances are not, essentially, requirements for the production’s Oscar eligibility, but serve to maintain ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ in the media eye and give Swift credibility as a director. On the 13th of August, the indie wire exclusively reported that the singer had hired a consulting firm to guide the short-to-Oscars campaign and each of these steps is part of the job.

This, however, is not the only opportunity that Taylor has to appear at the awards, as the song ‘Carolina’, from the movie ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, with Daisy Edgar-Jones is being highly cited for the category of Best Song Original and, in addition, the singer is part of the cast of the new film by David O. Russell, ‘Amsterdam’, which makes clear the desire to give another direction to her career.

