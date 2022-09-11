Papua New Guinea. Tsunami warning withdrawn after 7.6 magnitude earthquake

BANGOKOK, Sep 11, 2022 (Lusa) — The United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) withdrew its Pacific tsunami warning after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake off Papua New Guinea. .

The NOAA nevertheless warned that there could be “small fluctuations in sea level in some coastal areas”.

The earthquake caused damage to buildings near the city of Madang and in the interior of Papua New Guinea, residents told France Presse.

Residents of Madang told the news agency that they felt “very strong tremors” and that buildings had been damaged.

The epicenter was located about 67 kilometers from the city of Kainantu, in eastern Papua New Guinea, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which is under the authority of NOAA.

The quake occurred around 06:46 (21:45 on Saturday in Lisbon), at a depth of 61 kilometers, the USGS added.

The extent of the damage is still unclear, but the USGS predicts that “some fatalities and damage are possible and the impact should be relatively localized.”

On Saturday, an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale hit the Indonesian province of Papua this Sunday, followed, a few minutes later, by another earthquake of magnitude 5.8.

The island of Papua, divided between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, is in the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of tectonic plates causes high seismic activity.

On May 27, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Service issued a tsunami warning — withdrawn a few hours later — for countries bordering the Indian Ocean because of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of East Timor. .

In February, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the north island of Sumatra killed at least eight people.

In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the island of Sulawesi, killing more than 100 people and destroying the homes of thousands of people in the coastal city of Mamuju.

In 2004, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake hit the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people across the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.

Also Read: Macau opens borders to diplomats (without prior authorization)