Pope: never tire of being catechists and of transmitting a living faith

Francis received in the Paul VI Hall the participants of the III International Congress of Catechesis in the Paul VI Hall: may love be the “criterion for the judgment of our moral action”. The invitation to “find the best ways for the communication of the faith to be appropriate to the age and preparation of those who listen to us”. Also the memory of the nun and the two ladies who prepared him for his First Communion.

“Never get tired of being a catechist. Not ‘doing the lesson’ of catechists, not that. Offer… The finger? In your pocket… Catechesis cannot be like a school hour, but it is a living experience of faith”.

Pope Francis received on Saturday morning, 10, in the Paul VI Hall about 1,400 catechists from around the world gathered at the Vatican for the third International Congress of Catechesis. And he thanked them for their “commitment to transmitting the faith”, which is an important “responsibility” towards children, young people and adults who “ask to carry out a journey of faith”.

The “ministry” of catechists

The role played by catechists within the Christian community is indeed a “great role”. For this reason the Pope, on May 10, 2021, with his Motu proprio antiquum ministerium, formally instituted the “ministry” of the catechist. A recognition of the “presence” of laymen and women who, by virtue of baptism, collaborate in the service of evangelization in a world that sees “the imposition of a globalized culture”.

With one typical edition, also last year, the Pope had introduced a specific Rite with which every bishop in the world, from January 1, 2022, can institute catechists during a liturgical celebration. This is also a sign to give greater dignity to those who carry out this mission which, as the Pontiff always said, is not a job, but a “vocation”.

The Wednesday meeting

A vocation that concerns all believers, including bishops, priests, consecrated persons, "because the Lord calls us all to make his Gospel resound in the heart of each person", the Pontiff said in his address this Saturday. And he confesses that he really likes "the meeting on Wednesdays" – in reference to the General Audience -, "when every week I meet many people who come to participate in catechesis". For Francis, "it is a privileged moment":









Reflecting on the Word of God and the Church's tradition, we walk as the People of God, and we are also called to find the necessary ways to witness to the Gospel in everyday life.

Reflecting on the Word of God and the Church’s tradition, we walk as the People of God, and we are also called to find the necessary ways to witness to the Gospel in everyday life.

Don’t get tired of being a catechist

It is an enthusiasm that Pope Francis hopes will not be lost: “Please – he says to the participants of the Congress – do not get tired of being catechists. Not ‘teaching catechesis'”. Of course, he underlines, it is necessary to find the best ways to communicate the faith “appropriate” to the age and preparation of the people who listen to us. But above all, “the personal encounter that we have with each one of them”, because this “opens the heart to welcome the first proclamation and to desire to grow in the Christian life with the dynamism that catechesis allows us to carry out”. Directory for Catechesis delivered in recent months will be “very useful”, says the Pope, to understand “how to renew catechesis in dioceses and parishes”.

Witnesses to a new life

Francis also quotes the Catechism of the Catholic Church to remind catechists of the call to be “witnesses of new life”:

Never forget that the purpose of catechesis, which is a privileged stage of evangelization, is to meet Jesus Christ and let him grow in us.

The true and only commandment of this “new life” is “love”. The one “that comes from God and that Jesus revealed with the mystery of his presence among us”. “Dear catechists, you are called to make visible and tangible the person of Jesus Christ, who loves each of you and therefore becomes the rule of our life and the criterion for the judgment of our moral action. Never stray from this source of love, because it is the condition to be happy and full of joy always and in spite of everything”.

Vocation

Finally, Pope Francis says he is certain that "this path will lead many of you to fully discover the vocation of being a catechist and, therefore, to ask to enter the ministry of catechist":









Do not be afraid: if the Lord calls you to this ministry, follow him! You will participate in the same mission of Jesus to proclaim his Gospel.

Do not be afraid: if the Lord calls you to this ministry, follow him! You will participate in the same mission of Jesus to proclaim his Gospel.

Sister Dolores and the two Alisias

And Francis concludes the audience with a personal memory: “I would not like to end – I consider it a good and certain thing – without remembering my catechists”, says Jorge Mario Bergoglio, leaving the written speech. “There is a nun who directed the group of catechists; sometimes she was the one who taught, sometimes two good ladies. Both were called Alisia. I always remember them. for First Communion in the year 43-44. I believe none of you were born at that time. The Lord also gave me a very great grace. She was very old, I was a student, I was studying abroad in Germany, and I finished my studies and returned to Argentina. The next day (referring to the catechist) she passed away. I was able to accompany her that day. And when I was there, praying before her coffin, I thanked the Lord for the testimony of this nun who life almost exclusively to teach catechesis, to prepare children and young people for First Communion. Her name was Dolores”.

The Pope’s experience is the demonstration that “when there is a good catechist, he leaves marks”: “Not only the mark of the one who sows, but the mark of the one who sowed”, says Francis. And he bids farewell to the catechists “may your children, your children, your adults, those you accompany in catechesis, always remember you before the Lord as a person who sowed beautiful and good things in their hearts”.

martyr catechists

A final thought for all the “catechist martyrs”: “There are many, there are many, it is important. They also exist in our time”. To them too, gratitude and prayers.