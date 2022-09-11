Pouso Alegre wins Amazonas again and goes to Serie D final

photo: Jadison Sampaio / AMFC Pouso Alegre makes history and goes to the final of Serie D. Adversário will be the America of Natal

Amazonas 0 x 1 Pouso Alegre: photos from the match in Manaus for Serie D Photos of the return game of the semifinal of Serie D, between Amazonas and Pouso Alegre, at the Carlos Zamith Stadium, in Manaus – photo: Jadison Sampaio / AMFC Pouso Alegre is qualified for the grand final of Serie D of the Brazilian Championship. The unprecedented spot was guaranteed this Sunday (11) with another victory over Amazonas, 1-0, this time at the Carlos Zamith Stadium, in Manaus. The goal was scored by midfielder Neto Paraba.

In the first leg, held at Manduzo, in Pouso Alegre, Pouso had already won by the same score.

The opponent of Pouso Alegre in the big decision will be América de Natal. The potiguar team arrived decisive by eliminating So Bernardo-SP in the semifinal.

The final games are scheduled for the 18th, in Natal, and the 25th, in Pouso Alegre. prize

Already guaranteed in Series C of 2023, Pouso Alegre fights for the title and for a prize of R$ 500 thousand offered by CBF. The runner-up will get R$ 300 thousand. Campaigns

In its trajectory in Serie D, Pouso Alegre finished the first phase in the lead of Group 6, with 26 points. Next, the club from the south of Minas Gerais eliminated Operrio de Vargem Grande-MT (second round), Paran Clube (round of 16), ASA-AL (quarter-final) and Amazonas in this semi-final.

Amrica-RN was the vice-leader of Group 3 in the first phase, with 24 points, behind Retr-PE, with 33. Afterwards, they went through Jacuipense-BA (second phase), Moto Club-MA (eighth of final), Caxias (quarterfinals) and So Bernardo-SP (semifinals).

The game in Manaus

Pouso Alegre exploited counterattacks in the first half and reached their goal in the 20th minute. Neto Paraba scored with Ingro, received on the right and touched the exit of goalkeeper Luiz Henrique: 1 to 0.

Even with more possession of the ball, Amazonas only scared in the additions, when Dedeco received a free-kick, but had the kick blocked by defender Thuram.

In the final stage, Pouso Alegre managed to score well the main parts of Amazonas and held the advantage to confirm its place in the big decision.

AMAZONAS 0 X 1 POUSO ALEGRE

amazon

Luiz Henrique, Yuri Ferraz (Biel Potiguar), Alison, Luis Gustavo, Christian (Dedeco), talo, Diogo Dolem (Vitinho), Rafael Tavares, Luizinho (Pedro Igor), Miliano and Jud (Robertinho). Coach: Rafael Lacerda

Happy landing

Edson; Nando (Denner), Victor, Thuram and Foguinho; Serginho (Igor), Roldan and Neto Paraba (Leo Gobo); Marcos Nunes (Igor), Ingro (Franklin) and Iago. Coach: Paulo Roberto Santos

Goal

Neto Paraba, from Pouso Alegre – 20min Q1

red card:

Igor (Pouso Alegre)

Yellow cards:

Rafael Tavares, Jud and Robertinho (Amazonas)

Marcos Nunes and Edson (Pouso Alegre)

Place: Carlos Zamith Stadium, in Manaus

Date and time: Sunday (11/9), at 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Reason: Serie D semi-final return game

referee: Paulo Henrique de Melo Salmazio (MS)

Assistants: Eduardo Goncalves da Cruz (MS), Marcos dos Santos Brito (MS)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

VAR Assistants: Ciro Chaban Junqueira (DF) and Silvio Eduardo Silva E Silva (MA)