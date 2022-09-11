Procession takes Queen’s body as subjects bid farewell

The body of Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral Castle at around 10:00 am local time, 6:00 am ET, in funeral procession to the Scottish capital. By car, the oak coffin, with white flowers picked at the castle itself, took just over six hours to its first destination, Holyrood Palace, the family’s official residence, where it will be in the Throne Room, then taken to London, on Tuesday.

En route, the procession passed through Scottish towns and villages such as aberdeen, Dundee and Perth.

In the city, the iconic Royal Mile was taken over by the population that spared no effort to applaud the coffin with the body of Queen Elizabeth all the way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

how was the procession

In silence most of the time, the population followed the entourage formed by seven cars to witness the final journey of the queen. The first carried the coffin. Princess Anne, one of the last people to see the queen still alive, followed in the second with her husband, Timothy Laurence.

Queen Elizabeth II’s farewell procession begins Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s prime minister, said on her Twitter account how “saddened and heartbreaking” it is to watch the Queen leave “her beloved Balmoral” for the last time: “Today, as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman,” she wrote.

A sad and poignant moment as Her Majesty, The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time.

When passing through Banchory — one of the villages between Balmoral and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the people threw flowers at the queen’s car. They were accompanied by cheers from the crowd.

As the body passed through Aberdeen, a little after 8 am – by Brasília time, proclamations were made in the capitals of the United Kingdom.

In Dundee, crowds fell silent as the coffin passed. The silence was broken by a series of cheers as the queen’s body stopped in front of the council leaders of Tavside and Five as it left town for the last time.

planned break

On the way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the procession took a planned break with about three hours to go.

Tributes

The monarch’s coffin is draped with the official flag of the Crown in the province, the royal standard for Scotland. On top was placed a white bouquet of sweet peas, one of the queen’s favorite flowers. All of them were harvested in the garden of Balmoral Castle. Interestingly there is also a marmalade sandwich.

when passing through aberdeenshire, the queen’s body received a different homage. Farmers in the region parked their tractors and farm machinery along the route to imitate an honor guard as the procession crossed the road.

farewell schedule

The body will spend the night at Holyroodhouse Palace and, on Monday, will proceed in procession to Saint Giles Cathedral, an average of 1 km away.

King Charles III and other family members will participate in the procession on foot, scheduled to start at 2:35 pm local time, at 10:35 am Brasília time.

In the following 24 hours, the vigil of the princes will take place, always with a relative of the queen present. For the first time, the coffin will be visited by the population. It was estimated that thousands of subjects lined up to pay their respects.

