Professor with postgraduate degree in cruelty

The most civilized part of the world was shocked by the tweet by Uju Anya, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University in the city of Pittsburgh, USA. Anya, born in Nigeria, is a Linguistics teacher and in her account defines herself as “anti-racist and feminist”.

As Queen Elizabeth lay dying in Scotland, the teacher wrote the following post: “I have heard that the chief monarch of a genocidal empire of thieves is finally dying. May her pain be unbearable.”

According to the newspaper New York Post, Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, commented on his account, about the teacher: “Is this a person who is supposedly working to make the world better? I think not”.

Another user asked Anya why she wanted the queen dead. The teacher’s response: “I’m not wishing her to die. She is already dying. I am wishing her a painful death like the one she caused millions of people.” And she completed with a festival of politically correct clichés: ““Because of systemic exclusion, my voice is unique and fundamental in the field. I am the leading scholar looking at race and blackness experiences in language learning, and one of the few scholars looking at language education from a social justice perspective.”

To make her point even clearer, Anya tweeted: “If anyone expects me to express anything but contempt for the monarch who oversaw a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and whose consequences those living today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing on a star.”