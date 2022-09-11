Putin warns Macron of ‘catastrophic consequences’ of attacks on Zaporizhia plant

Russian president blames Ukrainians for recent bombings in the region; Ukraine denies authorship and blames the Kremlin

Russian leader called attention to “regular Ukrainian attacks on Zaporizhia plants”



The president Vladimir Putin warned his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macronon the “catastrophic consequences” of the attacks on the zaporizhiaat Ukraine, considered the largest in Europe and occupied by Kremlin troops. In a telephone conversation on Sunday, 11, the Russian leader drew attention to “regular Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhia plants, including the disposal of radioactive waste, which could lead to catastrophic consequences”, the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin also reportedly informed Macron about the “measures taken by Russian experts to ensure the safety of the plant and stressed the need to pressure Kiev authorities to immediately stop bombing the plant”. In fact, the nuclear power plant has been the target of bomb attacks in recent weeks. However, Ukrainians blame the troops of the Russia for the bombings, while the Russians point to Ukraine’s responsibility for the recent attacks, which increase tension in the region. Last Monday, 5th, the last reactor block in operation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was disconnected after Russian bombing interrupted power lines.

