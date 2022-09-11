Putin Warns Of ‘Catastrophic Consequences’ Of Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant Attacks | World

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday about the consequences of the attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhia plant, the largest in Europe. The nuclear plant remains occupied by Russian forces.

During a phone conversation with Macron, Putin drew attention to “regular Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhia plants, including the disposal of radioactive waste, which could lead to catastrophic consequences”.

Ukraine shuts down Europe’s biggest nuclear plant

On the offensive, Ukraine announces retaking of strategic cities in the east; Russia talks about reorganization

The French president told Putin that the Russian occupation is the cause of concern about the plant’s integrity.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2018. — Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky / ASSOCIATED PRESS

This Sunday (11), for safety reasons, Ukraine shut down the reactors that were still in operation. With the measure, the plant stopped supplying energy to the electrical grid.

On Saturday (10th), Macron spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the conversation, the two warned that the situation is very worrying there and they reinforced the same demand for the withdrawal of Russian forces from Zaporizhia.

“Our position is that the only way to protect Europe from a nuclear disaster is to demilitarize the plant,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, located in southern Ukraine, has been occupied by Russian troops since March and, in the last few weeks, has been the target of bomb attacks. Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations about the authorship of the attacks.

