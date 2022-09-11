“R$ 13 million”; Braz activates the sincerity mode and responds about Flamen’s possible interest in Pedro Raúl

The top scorer of the Brasileirão is being quoted in several clubs, Flamengo was one of it and the VP of football, Marcos Braz spoke about it

In order to keep pace with the last transfer window, where he was one of the biggest protagonists, Flamengo is already preparing for next year. Thinking about the athletes who will possibly leave the club, either by the end of the contract or negotiated for other clubs, the team from Rio de Janeiro is thinking about new signings.

One of the names of Brazilian football, striker Pedro Raúl, from Goiás, has been drawing the attention of the media and other teams. The player is currently the top scorer of the Brasileirão, with 14 goals added. As Pedro, from Flamengo has been gaining prominence and will possibly be in the Cup, Pedro Raúl is being considered to be the ideal replacement for the athlete in Rubro-Negro.

Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, was asked about a possible interest and, consequently, a negotiation with the player Esmeraldino and he was very sincere in his answer: “No proceed!” – Recently, journalist Jorge Nicola reported that Kashiwa Reysol, the Japanese team that owns the athlete’s rights, has already given the hammer on the value of its sale.

“The team is already clear that they are willing to sell him for 2 million dollars, around R$ 13 million at the current price. It’s practically impossible to find a striker with Pedro Raúl’s quality and numbers against these figures. In addition to goals, Pedro is also extremely important in Goiás’ scoring. In general, his goals are either a draw or a win”, stated Nicola on his YouTube channel.