Rastapé and Bicho de Pé bands cheer up the public at the 3rd Northeast Festival of Itupeva

Banda Rastapé enchanted the public with several hits, among them: ‘Colo de Menina’

The bands Rastapé and Bicho de Pé closed the program for Saturday (10th), of the 3rd Festa Nordestina de Itupeva, which will continue this Sunday (11), with many attractions from 12 to 22 pm, at Praça de Eventos da Pedreira .

Jorge Filho (vocals), Chiquinho (strings) and Tico Tato Cruz (guitar and guitar), who are part of Banda Rastapé, enchanted the audience with their beautiful songs, among them, the hit ‘Colo de Menina’.

For the second time, the band was in the city. The first took place at the 2nd edition of the Festa Nordestina de Itupeva in 2019 and this return in 2022 was a source of great joy, according to Jorge Filho. “It was great to return to Itupeva and a huge honor to participate in the 3rd edition of Festa Nordestina. We were in the city in 2019 and now it was a joy to participate again in this wonderful event, especially after the pandemic. It was just too exciting,” he confirmed.

Banda Bicho de Pé – formed by Carla Casarim (vocals), Potiguara Menezes (guitar and cavaco), Daniel Teixeira (double bass and production), Clayton Gama (accordion) and Chica Brother (zabumbatera) – also moved the audience this Saturday, interpreting several MPB hits, as well as authorial songs, such as: ‘Our Xote’.

In fact, this performance marked the group’s return to the city, and in 2018 it was one of the attractions at the 1st edition of the Festa Nordestina de Itupeva.

“This return to Itupeva was a very happy moment, just after the pandemic period. We were very well received by the public and we reciprocated this affection with forró, xote and a lot of regional music from the northeast”, highlighted Carla Casarim.

Mayor Marcão Marchi said that Saturday’s schedule (10th) was very special and ended with the brilliance of the bands Rastapé and Bicho de Pé. “Those who attended the event this Saturday could enjoy a day of leisure and lots of fun. This Saturday’s program was very special, just like every day. The concerts by the bands Rastapé and Bicho de Pé animated the public and on Sunday (11), we expect the presence of the population and visitors to accompany the last day of the party”, he invited.

Too many attractions

Throughout the day, the event that praises the people and culture of the Northeast featured a food court with typical cuisine, in addition to themed decoration, inflatable toys and the traditional Carreta da Alegria. All attractions were free, except the amusement park rides.

In addition, the performances of DJ Alef Brian, Patrulha Patrulha, Cleide Alcântara, singer Kerolayne, Quadrilha Profissional, Paquerões do Forró also made the joy of all who attended the event.

3rd day of the party pleases the public

Present at the 3rd Festa Nordestina de Itupeva, Adriano Rocha de Oliveira, who lives in the Pacaembu II neighborhood, stressed that he was very happy to honor this Saturday’s program. “I attended the party with my family. I really enjoyed this event in our city! It is very well organized, with security and many attractions. I intend to be here on Sunday to enjoy the closing and follow the show by Frank Aguiar.”

Jucélio Rocha dos Santos explained that he will soon be moving to Itupeva. “I’m coming from São Paulo and I’m going to live in Itupeva and, today, I took the opportunity to bring my daughter, Alice, 3 years old, to have fun with the toys at this event. In addition, I attended the party, as I have family members of Northeastern origin and I really enjoyed it.”

Marcio Braga is a resident of Jundiaí and was also present at the 3rd Festa Nordestina de Itupeva. “The party was very good, mainly because of the organization and attractions. On Sunday (11), I intend to be there again, to check out the show by singer Frank Aguiar.”

From Jundiaí, Carla Sandra honored this Saturday’s program of the 3rd Festa Nordestina de Itupeva. “The event was very good, with several gastronomic, leisure and fun options for the whole family.”

Event will continue this Sunday (11)

The last day of the 3rd Festa Nordestina will be full of attractions. Check the schedule:

12 noon – DJ Alef Brian

12:30 pm – Baby Shark

2 pm – Professional Quadrangle

15:30 – Trinca de Aces Band

6pm – Mileva Band

20 hours – Frank Aguiar

In addition, the Spring Festival will also be maintained until this date, with the presence of producers who will be selling flowers, ornamental plants and other products.

Casa do Artesão has a space to sell its products at Feira Nordestina.

Know more – Children under 16 years old will only have access to the event accompanied by their parents. Adolescents 16 and 17 years old only with presentation of identity document. People with drinks, bottles and foodstuffs (cooler) will not be allowed to enter the venue of the event.

Public did not stand still with the contagious show of Banda Rastapé



Banda Bicho de Pé delighted the audience with their beautiful songs

Vocalist of Banda Bicho de Pé, Carla Casarim moved the audience in Itupeva

Piseiros duo – Marcos Antonio and Alessandra – danced on stage with Banda Bicho de Pé

Audience gets excited about tonight’s musical performances



In the afternoon, Paw Patrol made the kids happy

DJ Alef Brian also performed this Saturday at the 3rd Festa Nordestina de Itupeva

Singer Cleide Alcântara was one of the attractions this Saturday, September 10



Singer Kerolayne performed on stage at the 3rd Festa Nordestina de Itupeva



Professional gang was attraction this Saturday during the event

Forró flirts cheered up the public who attended the Pedreira Events Square



Mayor Marcão Marchi attended the party and honored the space reserved for Casa do Artesão



Carreta da Alegria also entertained the audience that attended the party this Saturday