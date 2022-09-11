Real Madrid changes today against Mallorca; see the likely lineup

Credit: Disclosure

Real Madrid vs Mallorca face each other this Sunday (11), at 9 am (GMT), at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Madrid, in a game valid for the fifth round of La Liga. With 100% success so far, the team led by Carlo Ancelotti is a big favorite to get the victory.

Real Madrid lineup against Mallorca

In the league table, Real Madrid is currently in second position with 12 points. Barcelona momentarily took the lead in the competition by thrashing Cádiz. Today, however, the trend is that the merengue team can again appear in the first position.

For the match soon, Ancelotti will not be able to count on his main striker. Benzema injured his thigh in the midweek match against Celtic in the Champions League. The French must be away for about three months.

“Against Celtic Hazard played and tomorrow I will put him on. I hope he can repeat the good performance he had. Injuries are things that can happen. Benzema had a little problem against Celtic and last year they also had it in December and we made up for it well. Without him, the team played very well against Celtic, especially on the attacking side, and I hope it can be repeated tomorrow”, said Ancelotti.

We have a lot of resources to maintain the good streak we are on. We don’t have a natural replacement for the best striker in the world. There is no substitute on the market, but it can be substituted with other players with different characteristics”, said the coach.

Real Madrid’s probable lineup against Mallorca is as follows: Courtois; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Hazard, Vini Jr.

DATASHEET

Real Madrid vs Mallorca – 5th round

Date and time: 9/11/2022, at 9 am

Place: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid (ESP)

Where to watch: ESPN and Star+

PROBABLE SCALINGS



REAL MADRID (Coach: Carlo Ancelotti)

Courtois; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Hazard, Vini Jr.

MALLORCA (Coach: Javier Aguirre)

Rajkovic; Valjent, Raillo, Copete; Maffeo, Sanchez, Battaglia, Rodriguez, Costa; Lee; Muriqi.