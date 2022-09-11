Robert Pattinson turned down a role in a Marvel movie and has no regrets – Cinema



Success in theaters with the new Batman movie, Robert Pattinson one of the most acclaimed stars today. In addition to playing Bruce Wayne in the DC film, the actor also appeared in the cast of some of the most famous franchises of all time, such as Harry Potter and Twilight. What many fans don’t know is that Pattinson has already turned down a Marvel role – and he has no regrets.

Since its theatrical debut, Batman has become a true phenomenon of audience and critics. The film made millions of dollars in its first weekend of showings, and reached an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Much of this popularity is due to the performance of Robert Pattinson, who accompanied by Zo Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and other stars.

Looper revealed all about the Marvel role turned down by Robert Pattinson; check below.



Which role did Robert Pattinson turn down at Marvel?

Prior to the release of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, Robert Pattinson revealed that he had received an invitation to join the cast of the Marvel movie.

Unfortunately, the actor did not reveal which character he was asked to play.

It is worth remembering that Guardians of the Galaxy follows the adventures of a cosmic team of heroes, formed (in the first film) by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Rocket ( Bradley Cooper).

In a chat with Variety, Robert Pattinson did not say which Marvel character he would play in Guardians of the Galaxy, but assured that a brief negotiation was conducted between the Marvel producers and their agent.

Guardians of the Galaxy became a true audience phenomenon in 2014, with a worldwide box office of $772 million.

Even so, in another interview, Robert Pattinson stated that he has no regrets for not accepting Marvel’s invitation.

‘My intention was not to leave Twilight and join Marvel. I didn’t know exactly what I was looking for, but I never saw a way in that direction,’ commented the actor.

The explanation given by the star makes sense, since Robert Pattinson’s main desire after the Twilight saga was to get away from the big blockbusters and diversify his career.

Recently, rumors shared on social media indicated the presence of Robert Pattinson in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, with a premiere scheduled for 2023.

Unfortunately, director James Gunn didn’t take long to throw a bucket of cold water on fans’ expectations.

‘They are definitely not real’, commented the filmmaker about the rumours.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is available on HBO Max. MCU movies are available on the Disney+ platform.

