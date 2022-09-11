Royal Beekeeper Notifies Buckingham Palace Bees of Queen Elizabeth II’s Death – Monet

+



Queen Elizabeth at an Aberdeen Beekeepers Association event in Scotland a few years ago (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

John Chapple, the royal beekeeper, had a sad and traditional mission this Friday, September 9th – to go to the beehives at Buckingham Palace to inform the thousands of bees (yes, you read that correctly) of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, 96 years old, the day before.

It is a centuries-old tradition of the monarchy that comes from an intriguing superstition. It is feared that, without warning that their ‘lady’ has died, bees will stop producing honey. It is from Celtic folklore, a custom followed in England, Wales, Ireland, Switzerland, Holland, France, Germany and regions of the United States.

In Celtic mythology, bees were considered messengers between the material world and the spiritual realm. Legend has it that when the Gregorian calendar was adopted, bees were not informed and refused to produce their delicious delicacy for Christmas (think how many sweets would be less tasty without it). The American writer was so impacted by the ‘legend’ that he wrote the popular poem “Telling The Bees” in 1858.

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England (Photo: Getty Images)

The royal beekeeper, who has been working for 15 years, told the The Daily Mail newspaper who made his pronouncement in a low voice, even so as not to “stress” the insects. He also placed black ribbons around the hives, as well as warning other professionals about the solemn moment. The bees at Clarence House, another official royal residence, also had the same treatment.

On the occasion, Chapple also communicated to the bees that Charles III is now the new “boss”. He hopes the new King will want to keep the hives at Buckingham Palace. At the very least, tradition has been carried out to ensure that there is no lack of sweetness in his reign.

