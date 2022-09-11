Royalty tested Lady Di and Thatcher on the estate

Balmoral Castle in Scotland was a very important place in the history of Queen Elizabeth II: it was there that she spent much of her childhood having fun with her sister Margaret, got engaged to Prince Philip and spent part of her honeymoon, I learned. of Lady Di’s tragic death and, last Thursday, he died at the age of 96.

The property was also home to a British royal tradition: the “Balmoral Trials”. The practice was known informally and consisted of observing the behavior of guests in the place and, based on that, deciding whether or not they were within their standards. Among the “candidates” that have already been evaluated are prime ministers and potential royals.

Anyone who watches the Netflix series “The Crown” knows the procedure, portrayed in the second episode of the fourth season: “The Balmoral Test”. In fiction, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the future Princess of Wales, still in the “flirt” phase with Prince Charles, pass through the Castle and are tested by the watchful eyes of Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family. Politics fails miserably, while Lady Di passes with flying colors.

In real life, the test is described by biographers as an “initiation ritual”, consisting of a series of unspoken rules and protocols set by the royal family for anyone visiting Balmoral. The criteria evaluated range from clothes worn, behavior towards the family, topics discussed in conversations and even posture and performance in games after dinner.

Another important issue is hunting: royalty loves the activity and expects guests to also participate in expeditions on the property, which has lots of green areas and animals such as deer, grouse and wildcats.

“The family’s quirks and obscure traditions, accumulated over the years, can intimidate newcomers. ‘Don’t sit there,’ they say in chorus to a hapless guest foolish enough to try to sit in a chair in the living room that was last used by Queen Victoria,” said Andrew Morton, author of the biography “Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words.”

Anyone who successfully navigates this social minefield, popularly known as the ‘Balmoral test’, is accepted by the royal family. Andrew Morton

The “Balmoral test” is also nothing new in the royal family. According to biographers, Elizabeth, Queen Mother, was also proven and approved in Scottish lands. Prince Philip, who was a distant cousin of Elizabeth II before marrying her, was also pleased. He had previously studied in Scotland and loved the outdoors. Wallis Simpson, an American socialite for whom Edward the 8th abdicated the throne, failed after criticizing the castle’s carpets.

Lady Di hated being at Balmoral

Despite impressing her future family members at Balmoral, Princess Diana was not one to spend her days on the massive Scottish estate.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer vacationing at Balmoral in May 1981 at the time of their engagement Image: MSI/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

According to Lady Di in interviews for Andrew Morton’s book, the place had a “negative atmosphere”.

“I love Scotland, but the atmosphere [de Balmoral] drain me. I get there as ‘Diana strong’. I leave exhausted, because they suck me. […] Instead of having a break, it’s the most stressful time of the year,” the princess told Morton.

I panic when I go to Balmoral. It’s the worst moment for me, and I think, ‘How the hell am I going to get out of this place?’ […] That house sucks people. Princess Diana in Andrew Morton’s book “Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words”

The now King Charles III, on the other hand, loves being there: “I can’t express how much I miss Balmoral, the hills and the air. I feel empty and incomplete without it,” he said when he went to study at Cambridge in 1968.

Thatcher wasn’t a fan either.

In “The Crown”, Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, performs terribly in the “Balmoral Test”. She messes up her wardrobe and shoes, doesn’t do well at games with the royal family, slips into etiquette with the staff, and leaves early.

In real life, the “Iron Lady”, as the prime minister was known, didn’t say much about her experiences at Balmoral. However, according to political biographer John Campbell, Margaret Thatcher did not really enjoy being on the estate, despite being invited annually to visit the site, a royal tradition.

“Thatcher hated having to go to Balmoral once a year. She had no interest in horses, dogs, or country sports, other than finding the outdoors — long walks and picnics in all weathers — which the royal family loved. do on vacation, a ‘purgatory,'” wrote Campbell.

Did Kate and Meghan pass the test?

Kate, now Princess of Wales, made her first visit to Balmoral in 2009, two years before she married Prince William. According to a Middleton biographer, Queen Elizabeth II allowed the future princess to take pictures on the property, something that is generally prohibited. A sign that she got a “grade 10” on the test.

In 2010, Kate’s parents also spent a weekend at Balmoral, which to the press was a sign that the couple would soon be engaged. In November of that year, Kate and William announced their engagement. The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents must have done well too, as they returned to Balmoral in 2016.

As for Meghan Markle, rumor has it that she made her first visit to the Queen in 2017, early on in her relationship with Harry. The first official visit, however, took place a few months after their wedding. Not much is known about Meghan’s performance in the test, but the Duchess of Sussex’s famous aversion to hunting animals could be indicative of how she fared in the royal test.

Balmoral Castle: What the Royal Family’s Estate in Scotland Looks Like