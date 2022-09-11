Samsung launches Smart Monitor M8 in Brazil to unite work, study and entertainment

After the launch of the M5 in versions of 24 and 27 inches in the country, Samsung brought the Smart Monitor M8 to Brazil, last Friday (9). The Korean hybrid monitor comes to the national market in the 32-inch version. The product’s objective remains to serve “from home to office”, that is, to work, study and play at home, through a single device. It also features UHD resolution and supports HDR10+ with one billion colors, plus 99% of the sRGB color gamut.

The Smart Monitor M8 has access to various streaming services, through the internet connection, without needing a PC or a television. The list includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV and Samsung TV Plus. The remote control allows the management of the system as if it were a Smart TV. It is worth remembering that the product comes equipped with the Tizen platform and is compatible with the SmartThings Hub. Another feature is the Adaptive Picture, to detect ambient light by a sensor to automatically adjust the brightness of the screen. Already the Adaptive Sound Plus promises realism and richness in sounds, through the 2.2 channel speaker system. There is still the magnetic and removable SlimFit camera, which can be connected to the monitor, and the Far Field Voice microphone, aimed at voice commands.

The M8 is even capable of playing multiple virtual assistants such as Bixby and Amazon Alexa to control your connected devices. Not to mention the Workspace feature, which brings work-oriented features such as Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay and the Microsoft 365 cloud service. The user can still mirror smartphone content to the screen.

The Smart Monitor M8 can be found at Samsung’s official online store and partner retailers, in white and pink color options. It is available for a suggested price of R$ 4,649. What did you think of the arrival of yet another Korean hybrid monitor to Brazil? Join us!

