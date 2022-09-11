Samsung reinforces sustainability and reveals new generation recycled components

Sustainability has become a relevant topic for smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung, companies that in recent years have adopted measures to encourage the sustainable production of their devices, especially new-generation cell phones such as the iPhone 14 Series and foldables from the Fold4 and Flip4 lines.

This Friday (9), the South Korean giant published on its official YouTube channel a series of videos that reveal the internal components of its devices that have reused materials in the composition, such as the set of speakers, support for the connectors , hinge parts, etc.