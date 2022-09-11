Samsung reinforces sustainability and reveals new generation recycled components

Sustainability has become a relevant topic for smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung, companies that in recent years have adopted measures to encourage the sustainable production of their devices, especially new-generation cell phones such as the iPhone 14 Series and foldables from the Fold4 and Flip4 lines.
This Friday (9), the South Korean giant published on its official YouTube channel a series of videos that reveal the internal components of its devices that have reused materials in the composition, such as the set of speakers, support for the connectors , hinge parts, etc.
In the case of cell phones, most of the recycled components are on the inside of the devices, while in the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro a large area of the charging case and earphones use reused materials, showing that it is possible to offer strong and premium construction while maintaining sustainability.
The videos are on average 2 minutes long and show the recycled parts on the Galaxy Z Fold4 5G, Galaxy Z Flip4 5G, Galaxy Watch5 Series and, finally, the new Bluetooth headphones.
Watch the videos:
Do you prioritize brands that adopt sustainable practices? Tell us, comment!
(Updated September 10, 2022 at 1:22 pm)