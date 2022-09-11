Samuel L. Jackson shows off the real Nick Fury in trailer

Marvel released this Saturday the official trailer for the series “Secret Invasion”, scheduled to be released on Disney+ in 2023. The disclosure took place during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, in the United States.

The plot, inspired by a comic book of the same name, chronicles the human battle against an evil faction of skrulls (the race of shapeshifting aliens that appeared in “Captain Marvel”) trying to infiltrate Earth.

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as agent Nick Fury and will star opposite Ben Mendelsohn, who will play the Skrull warrior Talos.

The cast also includes Don Cheadle playing James “Rhodey” Rhodes; Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, in addition to Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, known as Karim from “The OA”, and Olivia Colman.

In the trailer images, it is possible to observe the atmosphere of tension with Fury returning to Earth and teaming up with Talos to stop a Skrull invasion. In one of the scenes, Talos faces off against Ben-Adir’s character while other Skrulls in the room assume the same appearance as Ben-Adir.

A preview of the series had already been shown at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Production should mark the beginning of phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, which opens in February 2023.

