São Paulo and Corinthians play in the Brazilian with an eye on the Copa do Brasil

When they take the field this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), São Paulo and Corinthians will face not only a historic rival, but also the concern with the sequence of the season. While Tricolor wants the victory to move away from the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, Timão wants to keep its place in the G4 and guarantee a direct spot in Libertadores next year.

The attention of the two teams, however, will be divided between the confrontation this afternoon, in Morumbi, and the matches that São Paulo and Corinthians will play for the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo and Fluminense, respectively.

The situation of the alvinegro in Parque São Jorge is more comfortable. After drawing the first game 2-2 with Fluminense at Maracanã, the team led by Vítor Pereira needs a simple victory to advance to the final of the Copa do Brasil.

São Paulo, on the other hand, has once again to reverse a two-goal advantage, as happened last week in the Copa Sudamericana. Only this time the task is more difficult. In addition to the rival being Flamengo, the match will take place at Maracanã, unlike the game at Sul-Americana, which was at Morumbi. Defeated by 3 to 1 by rubro-negro in the first leg, Tricolor needs to win by three goals to advance to the final of the Copa do Brasil. Victory by two goals difference takes the decision to penalties – no matter the number of goals scored as a visitor, what counts is the balance.

rest x wear

Just over 65 hours after going through a physical and mental battle against Atlético-GO, when they eliminated the Goiás team after winning 2-0 in normal time and winning 4-2 on penalties, São Paulo has a classic against a local rival, needing to win to have peace of mind in the Brasileirão.

The problem is the price that the effort has taken from Rogério Ceni’s team. After having the department almost empty, São Paulo has problems again. First it was Nikão, who suffered a serious injury to his thigh. The boy João Moreira had to undergo a knee arthroscopy. Against Atlético-GO, Gabriel Neves injured his right knee ligament and should even miss the South American final.

The good news for São Paulo is Miranda, who is fit to play, having recovered from an ankle injury. Needing to rest some of his players, Ceni must promote changes in the defense and he must enter alongside Ferraresi. Léo, who teamed up with Diego Costa on Thursday (8), said he ended the game “crawling”, such was the physical effort in the victory over Goiás.

At Corinthians, Vítor Pereira had the whole week to train and could still have Fagner and Renato Augusto return. The side has more chances of being selected, since the reserve Rafael Ramos is injured, and the other option, Léo Mana, is a side of the under-20.

DATASHEET

SAO PAULO vs CORINTHIANS

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 26th round

Date and time: September 11, 2022 (Sunday), at 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Place: Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa) (RJ) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda and Ferraresi; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Galoppo and Wellington; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Róger Guedes, Gustavo Mosquito and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira.

