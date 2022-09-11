Secret Invasion gets first trailer during D23

THE marvel studios released the first trailer for Secret Invasion during D23. The six-episode miniseries brings back Samuel L. Jackson like Nick Fury to the MCU. The plot must connect with the events of captain marvel and the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Homebringing the Skrulls together on Earth.

Check out the material below:

Previously the Skrulls were introduced as a refugee race that had their homeland bombed. However, it seems that the miniseries will show groups with villainous ambitions as they mingle among humans.

This is an adaptation of the comic book arc of the same name written by Brian Michael Bendis. The event became popular for surprising readers by revealing that many Marvel characters were replaced by Skrulls in previous issues. So begins a great mystery to find out who is who in this situation.

Marvel describes the Secret Invasion of the MCU as a major crossover and we can see that during the trailer. Characters already introduced before like Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders), stalks (Ben Mendelsohn) and James Rhodes the War Machine (Don Cheadle) will be in this story. But the highlight is for the new additions to the cast, such as Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The miniseries will be written by Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim. The premiere is scheduled for 2023, still no date set.