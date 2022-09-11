Secret Invasion: In a spy mood, series trailer shows Skrull threat and Nick Fury return – News Seen on the web

Secret Invasion is a series for Disney + and received news at the Marvel Studios panel during D23.





The Marvel Studios panel during D23, held this Saturday afternoon (10), brought news about Secret Invasion, one of the most anticipated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2023 on Disney+, the series had its first official trailer released.

In a spirit of espionage, the first scenes of the series show James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) talking about the Skrull invasion, which can be seen in the trailer and will be the main threat in the story. With his shapeshifting ability, no one can be trusted and Fury reveals that he is “the last person standing between them and what they really want.” What will it be?

Check out the first trailer for Secret Invasion below:

What is the story of the Secret Invasion series?

Secret Invasion follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), characters who previously appeared together in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The two investigate a sect of Skrulls that have managed to infiltrate Planet Earth using their shapeshifting powers. Now, Nick and Talos must stop these aliens and get everything back to normal. This will be one of the most important events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series to date.

For those unfamiliar, Secret Invasion is one of the biggest events in Marvel comics in recent years, and in this story, the heroes discover that their friends and foes have been secretly replaced by Skrulls, a shape-shifting alien race. It featured the inclusion of members of major superhero teams such as Mighty Avengers, New Avengers, Young Avengers, Fantastic Four, Secret Warriors, among others.

In addition to the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, the cast of Secret Invasion still has new faces in the MCU franchise, including the familiar names of Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben- Adir and Carmen Ejogo. anxious?

Secret Invasion is expected in the first half of 2023 on Disney+.