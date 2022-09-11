September 12-16, 2022 movies

This week’s Afternoon Session, September 12-16, will be opened by the film Grown Ups, starring Adam Sandler. Throughout the week, TV Globo will also air the animated Madagascar 3, the Brazilian comedy Sai de Baixo: o film, the romantic comedy What to Expect When You’re Waiting and more! The screening of films starts at 3:30 pm, after the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa.

+Learn how to find out which movie was on the Afternoon Session when you were born

Monday, September 12 – Gente Grande opens this week’s Afternoon Session

The Monday movie of this week’s Afternoon Session will be Gente Grandes, which completed 12 years of release this year. The film’s story follows a group of friends who have recognized each other since their youth. Years later, as adults and with family, the five are reunited again at the wake of a basketball coach who was very important in their lives.

Deciding to spend a weekend together, they use the 4th of July holiday to stay in a house in the logo that promises to leave good memories. However, the date will not be as calm as expected, as they are clumsy, loud and playful.

Original Title: Grown Ups

Directed by: Dennis Dugan

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek

Nationality: American

+ Hot Screen at 23:05: in addition to the film from Sessão da Tarde, on Monday TV Globo will air the musical feature O Rei do Show. Starring Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron, the plot shows the origin of Barnum, a man who achieved fame by creating a circus in the 19th century.

Watch the trailer for the movie that opens this week’s Afternoon Session, Gente Grandes:

Tuesday, September 13 – Madagascar 3: Most Wanted

Tuesday will be the day to watch animation in this week’s Afternoon Session. TV Globo will show Madagascar 3: The Most Wanted, the third film in the DreamWorks franchise. In this sequel, Melman, Alex, Marty, Glorian, the penguins and King Julian will venture into the world of the circus. After leaving the African continent, the group migrated towards Europe and so they ended up in Monaco.

An animal control agent starts chasing them, so the friends go into hiding when they encounter a group of circus animals. Alex and his companions then decide to help give the circus a new face, so that they can win a tour to the United States.

Original Title: Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Voice cast: Alexandre Moreno as Alex, Felipe Grinnan as Marty, Heloisa Perissé as Gloria, Ricardo Juarez as Melman, Guilherme Briggs as King Julian, Ricardo Schnetzer as Maurice and Marcos Frota as Stefano

Director: Eric Darnell, Tom McGrath and Conrad Vernon

Nationality: American

Watch the trailer for Madagascar 3:

Wednesday, September 14th There’s What to Expect When You’re Expecting

On Wednesday, the film What to Expect When You’re Waiting will be shown on Globo. The story of the film shows the challenges of mothers and fathers in the world, especially first-timers. The film shows the story of different couples who will experience the arrival of long-awaited babies.

Among the characters, Jules and Evan are two celebrities who are surprised by an unexpected pregnancy. Who also shares the surprise of an unplanned pregnancy is Marco and Rosie, who were not even a couple until the fateful night that the young woman got pregnant.

Wendy and her husband Gary manage to get pregnant after a lot of struggle. At the same time, Ramsey, Gary’s father, is also expecting a child with his young wife, Skyler. Holly and Alex want a child, but the photographer can’t get pregnant.

Original Title: What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Cameron Diaz, Chris Rock, Dennis Quaid, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Lopez, Matthew Morrison, Rodrigo Santoro

Directed by: Kirk Jones

Nationality: American

+Football at 21:35: this Wednesday the Special Cinema will not be shown, due to the departure of

Flamengo and São Paulo in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The match is scheduled to be on air until 11:45 pm and then the program Segui o Jogo goes on air to comment on the best bids, plays, team performance, etc.

Watch the trailer:

Thursday, September 15 All I Want in This Week’s Afternoon Session

Starring actress Dakota Fanning, this week’s Thursday Afternoon Movie is All I Want. The story follows the trajectory of a girl with autism who lives in an institution. She always has the same routine, has the company of her little dog and always watches the Star Trek series before bed.

One day, the young girl is visited by her older sister, Audrey. She asks her sister to get her out of the institution as she wants to participate in a Star Trek writing contest in another state. She promises to help her sister take care of her niece and believes she is ready to see the world. However, Audrey does not comply with Wendy’s request. Even so, determined to make the trip, she runs away from the clinic and goes to Los Angeles to fulfill one of her dreams.

Original Title: Please Stand By

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Alice Eve, Toni Collette, Michael Stahl-David

Directed by: Ben Lewin

Nationality: American

Friday, September 16 – Come Out: The Movie

The film that closes this week’s Afternoon Session is Sai de Baixo: O filme, a national comedy with Miguel Falabella, Lúcio Mauro Filho, Marisa Orth, Tom Cavalcante, among other great names in Brazilian cinema and television.

The plot kicks in when Caco Antibes gets out of jail. He gets involved in the transport of gems and can end up in jail again but it also has the possibility of making him rich. His attitude changes the situation of Magda, Cassandra and Caquinho, who are living in an apartment in Ribamar.

Cast: Aracy Balabanian, Tom Cavalcante, Miguel Falabella, Marisa Orth

Directed by: Cris D’amato

Brazilian nationality

Watch the trailer for the film that closes this week’s Afternoon Session, Sai de Baixo – The Movie:

How to watch this week’s Afternoon Session movies online

You don’t have to be at home and in front of a television set to watch this week’s Afternoon Session, you know? It is possible to check the film that will be shown on Globo’s schedule even if you are on the street, using a cell phone, computer, tablet, or other type of device with internet access.

To do so, just access Globoplay and use the “Now on TV” tab, in the top left corner of the site, which allows anyone to watch TV Globo’s programming in real time. The option is free, the only obligation is to create a registration on the site.

If you want to make your own, go to https://globoplay.globo.com/, click on “enter” and then “register”. Inform: name, email, password, gender, date of birth, country, state and city. Press the button that finalizes the registration and that’s it!

Also read – See when Chocolate com Pimenta debuts in 2022 on Globo