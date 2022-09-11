side gives pass to goalkeeper goal

After a disappointing start to his spell at Pumas, the experienced Daniel Alves is starting to show the first signs of adapting to the new club in Mexican football. Yesterday (10), the Brazilian gave a goal pass for the second consecutive game. The opponent of the time was Toluca, in a 2-2 draw achieved only in the second half stoppage time.

Dani took a corner from the left side of the attack at the entrance of the small area and Julio González got ahead of the mark to head in. The Brazilian goalkeeper Tiago Volpi stretched and even touched the ball, but did not avoid the goal. The curious thing is that Julio González is also a goalkeeper and sent himself to the area in despair in the final minutes, as Pumas has a bad campaign in the Apertura of the Mexican Championship.

In the last round, Daniel Alves had already provided an assist in the 4-1 victory over Querétaro, in a bid in the 23rd minute of the second half. The Brazilian also received the ball from the left side of the attack, gave a dribble back that left the marker kneeling on the ground and crossed to Argentine striker Juan Dinenno.

Dani Alves’ good week in Mexican football contrasts with his moment in the Brazilian team. Tite called up 26 players for the friendlies at the end of this month against Ghana and Tunisia last Friday (9) and the name of the 39-year-old side did not appear. Even the coach listed only Danilo on the right side, saying that he can improvise the defenders Militão or Ibañez in the position.

To make matters worse, the team’s physical trainer Fábio Mahseredjian said that one of the reasons for the veteran’s absence from the call-up was physical. “Right now he is not in a position to work with us in these two games,” he said, after explaining the case:

“The Caesar Sampaio [auxiliar da seleção] and Guilherme Passos [fisiologista] they were in Mexico City, they watched two games, training sessions, they were with the athlete all afternoon. Dani arrived in Mexico and five days after his arrival he made his debut for Pumas, so he didn’t have adequate pre-season and also lost body weight and probably lean mass also due to gastroenteritis, this clearly affected his performance on the field in the physical aspect. We talked to him on the spot and just yesterday we talked about the need to invest in strength and power training so that he can get back to the level he has shown in recent games with us,” Mahseredjian reported.

as showed the UOL, the absence in the most recent call-up does not mean that Daniel Alves is out of Tite’s plans for the selection. He is still one of the favorites for the list that will be released on November 7 for the World Cup in Qatar.

In Mexico, confidence in the full-back is great. Andrés Lillini, his coach at Pumas, told a press conference after the game against Toluca that the call-up of Daniel Alves to the World Cup is a fact: “I talked to him, he explained the situation to me [da não convocação]. It’s an internal situation, but he’s definitely going to the Cup. The best full-back in the history of football, in the world, cannot be left out of the Cup. So we’re going to work to make that possible.”

Daniel Alves has three goalscoring passes in ten games for Pumas. He has played every minute of every game since he was signed. The next challenge is next Sunday (18), against Cruz Azul.

See Dani Alves’ assists in recent games: