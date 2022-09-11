Six months after becoming a mother, Jennifer Lawrence impresses the Film Festival with a transparent ‘look’

This Sunday, another edition of the Venice Film Festival comes to an end. However, in Toronto, Canada, another party is starting that celebrates the best of the seventh art, and that brings the best visuals to the red carpet.

and say it Jennifer Lawrenceface of ‘Hunger Games‘. This Saturday, September 10th, the actress surprised by coming up with a ‘look‘ more irreverent, mainly due to its transparencies. And this when they just pass six months after becoming a mother for the first time.

Jennifer was following the premiere of ‘causeway‘, a film in which he is the protagonist, but the look chosen for the occasion centered most of the attention. With a stylish dress bodyin shades of black and with a lot of transparencies, by the brand Dior, Lawrence could not go unnoticed. The highlight was above all for the good physical shape of the actress, who in March of this year was the mother of Cy Twombly.

See some images in the gallery below:

The six-month-old son is the result of Jennifer Lawrence’s marriage to the plastic artist Cooke Maroneywith whom he exchanged alliances in October 2019.